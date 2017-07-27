CSG Continues Leadership in Settlements Market Share

CSG International (NASDAQ CSGS), the trusted global partner to launch and monetize digital services, announces that it has ranked as the market leader in the partner and interconnect category of the 2016 Analysys Mason Revenue Management Systems Worldwide Market Shares report.

This annual report from industry analyst firm Analysys Mason provides market share data for Communication Service Provider (CSP) spending on telecommunications-specific revenue management software systems and related services and also includes key information about the leading vendors in the market.

CSG's top position in the partner and interconnect segment market share is driven by its Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), the uncontested world leader in partner settlement by number of customers, volume or revenue. It has a large and diverse customer base of approximately 300 of the world's leading CSPs in 120 countries. The solution offers a comprehensive yet cost-effective approach to simplify the control of complex interconnect agreements and processes for optimum revenue and profitability.

"The development of digital ecosystems is crucial for the successful transformation of CSP to Digital Service Provider. Partner management systems are central to this evolution as it enables CSPs to seamlessly onboard new partners, readily deploy new services and support dynamic settlement models," said Analysys Mason Senior Analyst John Abraham.

In addition, CSG ranked fourth in the mediation segment market share. The company's network data mediation solution, CSG Intermediate, offers a convergent mediation solution serving large mobile, fixed/broadband, cable, logistics, and financial services customers worldwide. The solution is proven to handle massive data transaction volumes quickly, securely and accurately.

About CSG International

CSG International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is the trusted global partner to help clients launch and monetize communications and entertainment services in the digital age. Leveraging 30 years of experience and expertise in voice, video, data and content services, CSG delivers market-leading revenue management and customer interaction solutions in licensed and managed service models. The company drives business transformation initiatives for the majority of the top 100 global communications service providers, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, ESPN, Media-Saturn, Orange, Reliance, SingTel Optus, Telefonica, Telstra, Vodafone, Vivo and Verizon. For more information, visit our website at www.csgi.com.