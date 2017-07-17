Oclaro to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 2, 2017

SAN JOSE, Calif. Oclaro, Inc. (Nasdaq OCLR), a leading provider and innovator of optical communications solutions, today announced that on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 , at 5 00 p.m. Eastern Time , the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017, which ended July 1, 2017 .

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET /2:00 p.m. PT Dial-in: (719) 325-4748 Passcode: No passcode needed

Replay: (412) 317-6671 Passcode: 3640125 Duration: Through August 16, 2017

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of Oclaro's website at www.oclaro.com.

About Oclaro Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), is a leader in optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro and data center markets. Leveraging more than three decades of laser technology innovation and photonics integration, Oclaro provides differentiated solutions for optical networks and high-speed interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications. For more information, visit www.oclaro.com or follow on Twitter at @OclaroInc.

