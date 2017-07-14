AT&T, Communications Workers of America Reach New Tentative Agreement in West Wireline Contract Negotiations

Â AT&T today announced that Pacific Bell and Nevada Bell have reached a new tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) in West Region wireline contract negotiations covering over 17,000 employees in California and Nevada.

The two sides returned to the bargaining table after CWA-represented employees narrowly failed to ratify a prior agreement that had been reached in June. The agreement was reached after extensive discussions between the Company, the CWA, and a federal mediator provided through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

The agreement will be submitted to the union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days. Out of respect for union membership, AT&T will not comment on the details of the tentative agreement until it has been presented by CWA leadership to members for a vote.

Including this agreement, AT&T has reached 31 different labor agreements since 2015, covering about 145,000 employees.

More information will be posted on www.att.com/bargaining as it is available.

