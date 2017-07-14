Telefonica Deploys Aquto Sponsored Data Rewards Platform Across the Globe

Aquto, a specialist in sponsored data and data rewards, today announced a partnership with global mobile telecommunications provider Telefonica.Â The partnership brings Aquto's data rewards service to millions of Telefonica subscribers, giving them access to more mobile data through sponsorships. Aquto works with some of the largest brands including The Coca Cola Company, Banco Azteca, EasyTaxi and Mondel z International to give users access to more mobile data.Â

"We're excited to work with Telefonica, whose global operations reach over 170 million subscribers worldwide. Movistar Mexico was the first Telefonica property to deploy, thereby extending our reach to over 90% of mobile subscribers in the country," said Susie Kim Riley , Founder and CEO of Aquto. "We are also honored to be working with some of the biggest brands - in a world where connectivity is essential to our lives, our brand partners' willingness to give back to consumers through mobile data sponsorships is truly unique and visionary."

Mobile engagement is accelerating globally, as social platforms, app developers, and marketers pay increasing attention to the rapidly growing smartphone base and growing economy in the region.

"Telefonica has long recognized there is a tremendous opportunity for mobile network operators (MNOs) to extend their capabilities into the realm of mobile advertising and marketing. Aquto's innovations in sponsored data rewards takes our MNO monetization strategy to the next level," said Jose Luis Casas , Global Director of Advertising at Telefonica. "In a world where users have smartphones and everybody relies on cellular connectivity, Aquto's platform gives us the ability to use data rewards as a universal currency."

Aquto's service enables users to get more out of their mobile devices by giving them free data packages, sponsored by third-party app publishers, advertisers and marketers.

"Mobile marketing and advertising is growing at a tremendous rate as people spend more time on mobile than on any other device," said Maria Angeles Callejo Rodriguez , Subdirector of Digital Services for Telefonica Mexico. "The regional mobile ad spend in 2017 will reach US$4 Billion , accounting for more than 50% of the digital market. Aquto enables us to capture more value from the vast market."

About Aquto Aquto is a specialist in sponsored data and data rewards with tier one operator deployments in the US, Europe and Asia . Founded in 2012 with headquarters in Boston , provides a frictionless way for app developers, advertisers and marketers to engage with users over mobile through zero rated content/apps and data rewards, and a new way for operators to monetize their data and network assets.

Aquto's Sponsored Data Marketing Cloud is a self-service campaign-driven platform that marketers and agencies can use to reward their customers with additional mobile data for engagement - such as watching videos, downloading and using apps, making purchases or performing any Call-to-Action associated with a marketing or advertising campaign, on any inventory. Aquto's proven service has dramatically increased the performance of campaigns by as much as a factor of 10 - whether it's brand recall, purchase, downloads, app engagement or conversions, Marketers can increase the performance of their campaigns.

About Telefonica TelefÃ³nica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests. The company has a significant presence in 21 countries and over 349 million accesses around the world. TelefÃ³nica has a strong presence in Spain , Europe and Latin America , where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy. TelefÃ³nica is a 100% listed company, with more than 1.5 million direct shareholders. Its share capital currently comprises 5,037,804,990 ordinary shares traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London , New York , Lima , and Buenos Aires .

