AiNET brings dark fiber to D.C. Metro system

Â Emergency alerts, 911 calls, health and safety bulletins all will now travel over AiNET's dark fiber to regional metro stations at gigabit speed, as part of Metro's ongoing initiative to modernize the Washington, D.C. area's transportation network.

AiNET's dark fiber will increase streamline emergency response at major transit stations in the region. This critical fiber network will increase public safety and health efforts on the regional WMATA Metro network, making riders safer and streamlining functioning of essential WMATA services at these locations.

Washington D.C.'s Metro system has a daily ridership of nearly 750,000, handling over 250,000,000 trips per year over a network of 91 systems and more than 1,100 rail cars. Metro is in the process of overhauling its transit network via the SafeTrack initiative.

Deepak Jain , CEO at AiNET, says he is proud the company had been selected to perform this critical network service. "They know AiNET can build, connect and maintain these optical fiber communications networks and help bring Metro up to the 21st century standard that Metro's riders demand," says Jain. "They know we stand behind them 100%, and are just as committed to the success of the project as they are. And Metro riders will benefit from increased safety and security communication infrastructure in the stations getting the upgrades."

AiNET owns and maintains more than 10,000 miles of both lit and dark fiber network in the Maryland , DC and Virginia region. AiNET's fiber network connects their four highly-secure, highly-redundant data centers in the Baltimore and Washington DC metropolitan regions. Washington area Metro riders will benefit from the experience AiNET brings to large scale fiber optic deployments.

About AiNET

For 25 years, AiNET has been delivering clients a holistic, innovative approach to meeting business goals using information technology solutions. AiNET implements and maintains complex managed data center services, hybrid cloud environments and highly-secure lightning fast networks for dynamic, high-growth companies with mission-critical IT functions.

Clients turn to AiNET to fill gaps, guarantee compliance activities and mitigate security risks. AiNET's full suite of technology helps to streamline the vendor mix, guarantees availability through end-to-end SLAs, and makes IT dollars go further.

