Kentucky to Opt In to FirstNet Network

RESTON, Va. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin made his decision to accept the FirstNet and AT&T plan to deliver a wireless broadband network to the Commonwealth's public safety community. This will make Kentucky one of the first states in the country to "opt in" to FirstNet and bring advanced technologies that will help first responders save lives and protect communities.

"Kentucky's first responders are on the front lines every day - their ability to communicate is critical to serving and protecting communities across the Commonwealth," said FirstNet CEO Mike Poth . "Governor Bevin's decision to join the FirstNet Network will deliver the next-generation tools that public safety needs to better respond to emergencies, natural disasters, and during special events. FirstNet looks forward to serving Kentucky's public safety communities."

"Fire, police and EMS deserve access to innovative tools and technologies that will keep them and those they serve safe," said Chris Sambar, AT&T - FirstNet. "And that's exactly what Governor Bevin will deliver with his decision. The ability to bring the FirstNet network to Kentucky is a game-changing opportunity that we believe will benefit the wellbeing of the Commonwealth's first responders, residents and visitors alike."

For more information on FirstNet, please visit FirstNet.gov/mediakit and att.com/FirstResponderNews. For more about the value FirstNet will bring to public safety, please visit FirstNet.com.

About FirstNet The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Chartered in 2012, its mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. Learn more at FirstNet.gov/mediakit and follow FirstNet (@FirstNetGov) on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q4 2016 + Q1 2017 across 121 markets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kentucky-to-opt-in-to-firstnet-network-300488516.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://www.att.com