ZTE USA Introduces the Value-Packed ZTE Blade Spark for AT&T PREPAIDSM

ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. and second largest in the no annual contract market , today announced that it has expanded its award winning Blade smartphone series with the ZTE Blade Spark. Integrating high end features such as a fingerprint sensor and a 1.4GHz QualcommÂ Snapdragon Mobile Platform the ZTE Blade Spark is available today online and in select stores through AT&T for only $99.99 MSRP.

"The ZTE Blade Spark is a great addition to the Blade series which continues to demonstrate how the company continues to bring innovation and affordability to our smartphone line up, while bringing a little something that will delightfully surprise customers in what they can get with AT&T PREPAID," said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. "This value-packed smartphone delivers the promise that ZTE will lead in bringing high-end features for consumers of all needs."

For less than $100, the ZTE Blade Spark provides great value overall by offering:

For full list of phone specifications and features visit http://www.att.com/bladespark.

*Strategy Analytics, Q1 2017

About ZTE USA

ZTE USA (www.zteusa.com), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, is a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a global provider of mobile devices, telecommunication systems, and enterprise solutions. Operating since 1998, ZTE USA is dedicated to making cost-efficient, quality communication technology accessible to all. ZTE is ranked by independent industry analysts as the fourth-largest supplier of mobile devices in the U.S. overall, and second-largest supplier of prepaid devices.

Visit ZTE USA atÂ www.zteusa.comÂ on FacebookÂ https://www.facebook.com/ZTEUSA, TwitterÂ https://twitter.com/ZTE_USA, and on YouTubeÂ https://www.youtube.com/user/ZTEUSAInc.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.