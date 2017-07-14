Sprint Flex is The Best Way to Get the Latest Smartphone

Sprint (NYSE S) today announced Sprint Flex and Sprint Deals the industry's simplest and most flexible device financing program, which gives customers the opportunity to get annual upgrades for all smartphones.

First, with Sprint Flex, customers can lease any phone and have the option to upgrade or purchase later. Unlike other carriers, which require the customer to decide to buy up front, Sprint lets customers make the final decision later, so they don't get stuck with their old phone. Sprint Flex allows customers to enjoy their phone before deciding what option (upgrade, continue leasing, return, or own) works best for their lifestyle. Customers can still choose to buy the phone outright at point of sale.

Here's how it works:

Second, with Sprint Deals, customers have both flexibility and savings on a "value menu" of affordable smartphones - with or without a credit check.

Every customer, every day, regardless of credit or budget, can access a great deal with simplified pricing and no guesswork. With both Sprint Deals - postpaid on Sprint Flex and prepaid on Sprint Forward - customers can qualify for a free upgrade to any new smartphone, after 12 consecutive, on-time monthly payments.4

"Sprint Flex is the ultimate option for consumers who want the latest device at our most competitive prices with maximum flexibility," said Marcelo Claure, Sprint President and CEO. "Sprint Deals goes one step further, giving price-conscious consumers incredible offers and the option to upgrade to the latest phones every year."

Right now, when a customer switches to Sprint, they can get four lines of unlimited data, talk and text for $22.50 per month per line. Plus, for a limited time, the fifth line is free! This offer includes HD video and 10GB of mobile hotspot data per month per line.5

Customers can learn more about Sprint Flex at www.sprint.com/sprintflex and Sprint Deals at www.sprint.com/sprintdeals by visiting any Sprint store or at 1-800-SPRINT1.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 59.7 million connections as of March 31, 2017, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

