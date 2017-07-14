AT&T Boosts National Scout Jamboree Coverage at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve

GLEN JEAN, W.Va.Â AT&T has expanded coverage at Summit Bechtel Reserve with an upgraded Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and Wi Fi network. The more than 40,000 Boy Scouts, leaders and volunteers heading to the 2017 National Scout Jamboree can expect faster speeds and boosted reliability to share once in a lifetime moments.

A DAS is made of numerous, small antennas that distribute AT&T wireless network coverage to provide extra cellular capacity and shorten the distance a call or text must travel. Simply put-calls, texts and posts are less likely to get stuck in a data "traffic jam." These antennas manage heavy wireless traffic throughout the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve. This brings better, more consistent wireless coverage to customers.

These updates will allow Scouts to easily access the official National Jamboree App that includes a list of activities, event schedules, updated wait times for attractions, interactive maps and real-time notifications. Scouts will also be able to easily share memories through an exclusive Snapchat filter.

We've executed a $2.2 million Wi-Fi expansion to support new areas at Summit Bechtel Ridge, including the new J.W. And Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, the Jamboree Health Center, and expansion to additional activity areas.

"We're committed to investing in our network across West Virginia . These enhancements at the Summit Bechtel Reserve are just one way we're investing in the state," said J. Michael Schweder , president, AT&T Mid-Atlantic. "When Scouts are at the Jamboree, we want them to have a seamless network experience - whether they are making calls, texting, or sharing their adventures on social media."

"By enhancing the communications experience for the 2017 National Jamboree, AT&T is helping ensure that Scouts and Scouters are able to make the most of Scouting's adventure at the Summit Bechtel Reserve," said Matt Myers , Director of the National Jamboree. "Whether using the app to map out the day or sharing an experience with friends and family at home, AT&T's partnership is helping the Boy Scouts of America provide an unforgettable Jamboree."

We invested nearly $200 million in our West Virginia wireless and wired networks during 2014-2016. These investments drive a wide range of upgrades to reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders. In 2016, we made more than 550 wireless network upgrades in West Virginia .

