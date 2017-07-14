Viavi Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2017 Financial Results

MILPITAS, Calif. (NASDAQ VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("Viavi") will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and year end 2017 financial results for the period ended July 1, 2017 , on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 , after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT /4:30pm ET . A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the Viavi website at http://www.viavisolutions.com/investors. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted at www.viavisolutions.com/investors under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone: Toll-Free: 877-201-0168 International: 647-788-4901 Conference ID: 52470368

Replay of the call: Dial-In: 416-621-4642 Toll-Free: 800-585-8367 Conference ID: 52470368 Start date: August 15, 2017 4:30pm PT End date: August 22, 2017 8:59pm PT

Investors Contact: Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com Press Contact: Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

