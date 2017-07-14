Changes to Ericsson's nomination committee

Â Effective July 14, 2017 , Johan Forssell , Investor AB, will replace Petra Hedengran, Investor AB, as chairman in Ericsson's (NASDAQ ERIC) Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2018 now consists of:

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received by the Nomination Committee in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered.

Contact the Nomination Committee:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson The Nomination Committee c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat SE-164 83 Stockholm Sweden E-mail: nomination.committee@ericsson.com

