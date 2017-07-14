IP Showcase Returns To IBC – More Partners and Products; Real-Time IP Is Here and Now

The 2017 IP Showcase at IBC builds on the highly successful IP Interoperability Zone a world first at IBC2016 with more companies demonstrating their IP products, and great strides having been made in formalising and universally adopting the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of real time IP signal flow standards.

The IP Showcase is set to be a major destination for visitors to IBC2017 - demonstrating to the broadcast and media world that real-time IP production is a practical, flexible, efficient reality that is rapidly taking hold in mainstream operations. IP is no longer a "future" - it is here and now.

The partners behind the IP Showcase - AES, AIMS, AMWA, EBU, IABM, MNA, SMPTE, and VSF - have come together with IBC to deliver a one-stop destination where everyone from broadcast/IT engineers and CEOs to TV producers can learn everything they need to know to unlock the full potential of using IP for real-time media.

More than 40 vendors will work together to demonstrate real-world IP interoperability based on SMPTE ST 2110 final draft standards and AMWA NMOS specifications - a single set of common IP interop standards and specifications that are unleashing the flexibility and efficiency of IP in real-time media. To prove ease of use as well as interoperability, the demonstrations are divided into logical application pods - live production signal flows, contribution and playout signal flows, etc. - all shown under the control of familiar user interfaces.

Visitors to the IP Showcase will learn:

The integrated IP Showcase theatre, curated by IABM, will be running a non-stop series of presentations covering the full gamut of knowledge for real-time IP production and intra-facility distribution. Visitors will hear about the rapidly increasing number of real-world IP deployments from broadcasters who have already embraced IP signal flows. They will also learn about the business and creative benefits of IP, and how these benefits can be applied to their own operations.

With no direct sales agenda, the IP Showcase is dedicated to educating and energising IBC visitors to embrace the change, plan effectively, and ultimately build a more flexible, more efficient and more creative broadcasting industry.

"IBC is excited to be working with our IP Showcase Partners once again at IBC2017," said Michael Crimp, CEO, IBC. "The IP Showcase will be an ideal opportunity for our visitors to see how far the IP Interop standard has come since its original demonstration at IBC2016. They will also be able to learn from those who have already adopted IP as the norm"

About IBC

IBC is the world's leading media, entertainment and technology show. It attracts 55,000+ attendees from more than 170 countries and combines a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an exhibition that showcases more than 1,700 leading suppliers of state of the art electronic media and entertainment technology.

IBC2017 Dates

Conference: 14 - 18 September 2017

Exhibition: 15 - 19 September 2017

For more information about IBC2017 visit: show.ibc.org

AES - The Audio Engineering Society is the only professional society devoted exclusively to audio technology. The AES is an international organisation that unites audio engineers, creative artists, scientists and students worldwide by promoting advances in audio and disseminating new knowledge and research.

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) - AIMS is a not-for-profit trade alliance formed "to foster the adoption of common, ubiquitous protocols for interoperability over IP". AIMS focuses its activities on the implementation and promotion of standards, recommendations and open specifications thus complementing the work of the JT-NM organisations and the AES.

AMWA - The AMWA is the recognized authority focused on the creation of networked media open specifications that enable fully automated, virtualized media workflows.

EBU - The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the world's leading alliance of public service media (PSM). Their members operate nearly 2,000 television and radio channels together with numerous online platforms. The EBU offers technical expertise, advocacy, guidance, tools and recommendations to its members.

IABM - IABM is the only international trade association for suppliers of broadcast and media technology. IABM supports member companies with a comprehensive range of services across market intelligence, training, events, technology, exhibitions, business standards and best practices.

MNA - The Media Networking Alliance is a non-profit organization formed to actively promote the adoption of the AES67 audio networking interoperability standard.

SMPTE® - For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of 'talkies' and colour television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Colour Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the evolution into IT- and IP-based workflows continues.

The Video Services Forum (VSF) - The Video Services Forum (VSF) is an international association comprised of service providers, users and manufacturers dedicated to interoperability, quality metrics and education for video networking technologies. For many years, the VSF has been active in developing video over IP technical recommendations and conducting interoperability testing for its member companies. A number of these recommendations are being demonstrated in the IBC Showcase..