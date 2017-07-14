KDDI CORPORATION (Headquarters Chiyoda, Tokyo, President Takashi Tanaka, hereinafter "KDDI") and SUMITOMO CORPORATION (Headquarters Chuo, Tokyo, President Kuniharu Nakamura, hereinafter "SUMITOMO") are currently providing telecommunications services in Myanmar in a partnership with Myanma Posts & Telecommunications (hereinafter "MPT"). The newly acquired high speed data transfer service "LTE ", which utilizes the 1.8 GHz band, which began in Yangon, Mandalay, and Naypyidaw from the end of May, and will be expanded to around 30 cities throughout the country by September 2017. This will not only gives users access to widespread high quality 3G coverage, but will also allow them to enjoy high speed data transfer with LTE.

With the high-speed data transfer service "LTE+", MPT will become the first telecommunications carrier in Myanmar to adopt 4x4 MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology, enabling users to receive high-speed data transfers of up to 150Mbps [1]. By using "LTE+" with an LTE-enabled device, users can use their current plans with high-speed data transfer.

Furthermore, in response to the increasing needs of SNS (social networking service) and video streaming service users in Myanmar, in addition to the ordinary data amount, MPT will start providing a data package that includes a data amount just for SNS and video streaming [2] in a pack called "Happy Data Combo".

KDDI, SUMITOMO, and MPT have worked towards improving the quality of telecommunications, providing an environment in which many customers can use mobile phone services comfortably. We will continue to contribute to the development of the economy and industry in Myanmar, as well as to improving the lives of the people living there, while making efforts toward improving customer satisfaction.

For more details, see the Attachment. Attachment：Full-scale Development of LTE Telecommunications Service Begins in Myanmar