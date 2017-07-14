Nordson DIMA Launches New Website to Promote Hot Bar Soldering and Bonding Capabilities for the Electronics Industry

Nordson DIMA, a subsidiary of Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq NDSN) and a supplier of hot bar soldering and bonding systems and dispensing and coating solutions for the electronics industry, announces that it has launched a new web site, www.nordsondima.com. The newly designed site makes it easier for visitors to learn about Nordson DIMA's full line of hot bar reflow soldering, heat seal bonding, ACF laminating, and heat staking solutions. A second website, www.dimadispensing.eu, was updated to cover the dispensing product lines that are exclusively available for the European region.

The new hot bar website reflects Nordson DIMA's growing presence in the global market for hot bar soldering and bonding systems. Enhancements to the new website include:

"We are very excited to launch this new website," said Fried Cuijten, Nordson DIMA General Manager. "It reflects our full scope of hot bar capabilities in an easy to navigate format. It offers our customers a clear insight into Nordson DIMA's market capabilities and still-growing product lines. Being part of the Nordson family, it also serves as a portal to the diverse technologies available to our customers from other Nordson companies."

Photo available at: https://adobe.ly/2tL3hJR

About Nordson DIMA

Nordson DIMA produces equipment to serve the industrial electronics and fine mechanical product markets with high tech processes and system solutions in hot bar soldering and bonding for electronic assembly as well as dispensing and coating. Nordson DIMA offers a wide variety of solutions, ranging from high quality standard systems and process equipment to completely automated production lines; from concept discussions to global installation and production ramp up. Find out more - www.nordsondima.com.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation delivers precision technology solutions that help customers succeed worldwide. Precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, plastic extrusion and injection molding, electronics testing and inspecting, and surface preparation are supported by applications expertise and direct global support. Nordson serves consumer non-durable, durable and high-technology markets, specializing in packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, energy, transportation, construction, and product assembly. Founded in 1954, headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, USA, Nordson has operations and support offices in 30+ countries. Connect with Nordson at www.nordson.com and on social media.