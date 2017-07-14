Phoenix Tower International expands across the Andean region

BOCA RATON, Fla.Â Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") announces that it has closed on three separate transactions across Peru and Colombia increasing its wireless infrastructure sites by over 150 towers and increasing its marketable real estate properties by over 2,000 sites across the Americas.

"PTI has spent significant time looking to grow our business operations in Peru and Colombia through the construction and acquisition of strategic towers that are well suited for continued wireless collocation and unique property locations to offer our customers. After our latest transactions, we have furthered our scale in both markets with quality sites poised for growth as well as real estate partnerships with major property owners that we can collocate new customers on or construct new towers on. Additionally, we have expanded our local personnel in both markets that are working closely with our customers to further grow the business through active BTS and collocation orders. We are excited to support and grow these markets in the coming years ahead as we continue to strive to provide the best site offerings to help our customers grow their networks in all of the markets we do business in. These transactions fit strategically into our portfolio across the Americas and further solidifies PTI as a market leader," stated Dagan Kasavana, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Tower International.

About Phoenix Tower International Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") owns, manages and operates over 4,000 towers, wireless infrastructure and related sites throughout Latin America , the Caribbean and the United States. PTI was founded in 2013 with a mission to be a premier site provider to wireless operators across high-growth international markets. Phoenix Tower International currently owns and operates wireless infrastructure in Costa Rica , Panama , El Salvador , the Dominican Republic , Colombia , Peru and the United States including Puerto Rico. PTI's investors include funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities as well as various members of the management team, and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida . For more information, please visit www.phoenixintnl.com.

