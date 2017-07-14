SubscriberWise, the largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the nation's leading advocate for children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the personal visit from SubscriberWise founder and FICO triple slam all star MVP grand master champion all time undisputed worldwide highest credit scoring achiever David E. Howe to the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

The nation's most prolific child identity guardian planned the brief visit to offer personal greetings to Governor Greg Abbott and his staff while advancing child safety initiatives for the innocent babies and children of Texas.

"Notwithstanding the profound schedule constraints that limited my engagement at the State Capitol today, I want to thank Governor Abbott's Reception Staff for taking time to hear about SubscriberWise's mission to protect their children (http://www.enhancedonlinenews.com/news/eon/20140911006498/en/Child-Identity-theft/Identity-fraud/SSN-index)," said FICO global GOAT and SubscriberWise founder David E. Howe. "While I was disappointed that I didn't get to talk directly with the Governor during my visit, I left feeling wholly reassured that Credit Czar's urgent child safety initiative did not fall on deaf ears.

"Of course I remain optimistic about a future face to face meeting with Governor Abbot. It remains critically important that I provide the Governor an in depth and factual discussion about the relentless daily identity crimes perpetrated against the innocent babies and children of his great state," Czar Howe emphasized.

"Otherwise, what an incredible joy it was to be back in the grand city of Austin and in the great state of Texas among so many thoughtful and kind people," concluded Howe. "And with the knowledge that exploited and vulnerable children are now fresh on the minds of Governor Abbott and his committed staff, this elevated the Credit Czar's spirits high into the stratosphere."

