Treasurer Torsella Warns Pennsylvanians Of Telephone Scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. , July 13, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella today warned Pennsylvanians of a telephone scam in which scammers portray themselves as Treasury employees threatening victims with arrest if they do not immediately pay unpaid taxes.

"Actual Treasury employees would never threaten Pennsylvanians or victimize them. This is a fraud that is being perpetrated by criminals seeking to exploit our friends and neighbors," said Torsella. "I want to ensure that Pennsylvanians are aware of this scam, so they can take precautionary measures to protect themselves."

The Pennsylvania Treasury does not collect taxes or seek payments via telephone, and has no arresting authority. In addition, any services that Treasury provides to the public including processing unclaimed property, are offered free of charge.

Anyone receiving a suspicious call should cease contact immediately and refrain from sharing personal financial information, including bank account or credit card numbers. Please report any suspicious calls to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is responsible for collecting state taxes and can be contacted directly at 717-787-8201 to determine if a tax issue is legitimate.

Media contact: Heidi Havens , Treasury, 717-787-2991 or hhavens@patreasury.gov Trevor Monk , Revenue, 717-787-6960 or tmonk@pa.gov

Pennsylvania Treasury Joe Torsella , State Treasurer

www.patreasury.gov | Facebook | Twitter

The Pennsylvania Treasury is an independent department of state government led by the state treasurer, who is elected every four years. The department's primary duty is to safeguard and manage the state's public funds. It invests state money to generate income on behalf of the citizens of Pennsylvania , reviews and processes payments for state government custodian of more than $100 billion in state funds. Key Treasury programs include Unclaimed Property, PA 529 College Savings Program and the Board of Finance and Revenue. To learn more visit patreasury.gov.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treasurer-torsella-warns-pennsylvanians-of-telephone-scam-300488129.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Treasury Department

http://www.patreasury.org