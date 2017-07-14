Altice USA To Be Presented With The 2017 Award For Corporate Leadership In Hispanic Television & Video At The 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit

Altice USA , one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States , will be presented with the 2017 Award for Corporate Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video by leading television business publications, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, during the luncheon awards ceremony scheduled from 12 30 p.m. until 2 p.m. , at the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, to be held on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Sheraton New York Hotel.

Altice USA , which provides Optimum and Suddenlink-branded TV, phone and internet services in the U.S., is being recognized for its many products and packages for Hispanic customers. These services include high-quality and attractively priced internet service, phone service with low rates for international calling, and TV packages that include a wide variety of Spanish-language channels as well as Spanish-language VOD content. The company is especially being acknowledged for their creative marketing approach, including a campaign that featured John Leguizamo , the well-known Latino actor / comedian, as well as a recently launched campaign featuring soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo , both of whom are popular among Hispanic and general market consumers. In addition, Altice USA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and recognizes the rich heritage of Hispanic Americans by administering a student essay contest across its footprint that asks students to write about a Latino, past or present, with whom they would like to spend the day.

"Altice USA serves some of the most important Hispanic communities in our country. Their amazing commitment to Latino consumers sets an excellent example for all in the television and video industries. That's why we are especially excited to honor them at this year's Hispanic Television Summit." said Louis Hillelson , NewBay Media's Vice president and Group Publisher for Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News.

Another award will also be presented at the luncheon ceremony. The 2017 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television honoree is actor/musician Rafael Amaya , star of hit Telemundo super series "El Señor de los Cielos."

The Hispanic Television Summit is the most popular, and longest running annual event for executives in the business of television and video for Hispanic audiences, worldwide. It attracts nearly 500 executives from the U.S., Latin America and Europe . The Summit was created fifteen years ago by Joe Schramm , and has been produced every year since by Schramm Marketing Group for NewBay Media's Broadcasting & Cable andMultichannel News. This year, the Summit will be one of a series of conferences and events to be presented by NewBay Media during NYC Television Week, October 16-19 , 2017.

