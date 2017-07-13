Runkeeper Pledges to Get the Whole World Running for the Global 5K

Â Runkeeper, a leading mobile fitness app, is hosting the fourth Runkeeper Global 5K on July 15 and 16, 2017. The Global 5K is presented by ASICS and is a virtual race that can be run anywhere in the world, at any pace. The race takes place annually and allows our users to come together as a global community, have fun, and challenge themselves to set new personal records.

"The Runkeeper community is incredibly diverse, and includes runners of all sizes and abilities from across the globe," said Sandrine Mangia Park , SVP of Marketing. "The Global 5K allows our users to set aside their daily routines, push themselves to reach their goals, and most importantly, come together as a global community and have fun."

Last year, over 101,000 people participated and ran a cumulative total of 915,717 kilometers. Of the participants, 2,750 ran their first 5K, while 5,325 others hit a personal record. The Global 5K is free and anyone can participate by downloading the Runkeeper app and visiting the challenges section to sign up.

Runkeeper is also collaborating with ASICS and Jaybird to host several Global 5K meetup runs in locations across the world in order to help bridge the gap between the digital and the physical and bring the Runkeeper community even closer together. The events will include giveaway prizes and the opportunity to get to know other members of the ASICS and Runkeeper community.

Events will take place in the following locations:

Please visit Runkeeper.com/global5K to learn more, print a race bib, and view race results from across the world. Participants can share race-day photos with the limited edition Global 5K social sharing filter and #RKGlobal5K.

About Runkeeper Runkeeper is a leading mobile running app that helps people of all fitness levels get out the door and stick with running forever. It lets you easily track workouts, set goals, connect with community, and stay motivated. One of the first apps in the App Store launch in 2008, Runkeeper now has more than 50 million users across over 180 countries. The app is available in 12 languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Swedish, Dutch, Russian, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. Runkeeper was acquired by ASICS in March 2016 and is a proud member of the ASICS family. For more information visit www.runkeeper.com and follow @Runkeeper on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

