Lumos Networks Signs Multi-Year Enterprise Contract with Virginia Military Institute (“VMI”)

Lumos Networks Corp. ("Lumos Networks" or the "Company") (Nasdaq LMOS), a leading fiber based service provider in the Mid Atlantic region signed a multi year agreement with the Virginia Military Institute ("VMI") to provide 1.5 Gigabit of Dedicated Internet to its campus, located in Lexington Virginia. Lumos Networks also will provide VMI with a 1 Gigabit Dedicated Internet connection at the Rockbridge Area Network Authority (RANA) Data Center. Lumos Networks previously announced RANA as a new Data Center connected to their network (Lumos Connects to Rockbridge Area Network Authority ("RANA") Data Center in Lexington, VA).

Colonel Thomas Hopkins, Director of Information Technology at VMI said, "The highly secure fiber bandwidth solution that Lumos Networks provides will continue to grow with us as our demand grows. We are pleased with the performance and servicing of our network by Lumos Networks."

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with VMI and are honored to provide secure and advanced connectivity to such a prominent higher education university right in the heart of our nearly 11,000 mile fiber network," said Timothy G. Biltz, CEO of Lumos Networks, "Higher education is a key industry vertical within our Enterprise segment."

"We appreciate the trust and confidence that the Virginia Military Institute has placed in us to provide this service," said Joseph McCourt, Chief Revenue Officer for Lumos Networks. "We look forward to the opportunity to continue to add additional services, locations and increased bandwidth over time."

About Virginia Military Institute

Founded in 1839 and located in Lexington, Virginia, Virginia Military Institute is the nation's first state-supported military college. U.S. News & World Report has ranked VMI among the nation's top undergraduate public liberal arts colleges since 2001. VMI's engineering program is traditionally ranked in the Top 25 amongst all engineering schools whose highest degree is a bachelor's or master's degree.

About Lumos Networks

Lumos Networks is a leading fiber-based service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region serving Carrier, Enterprise and Data Center customers, offering end-to-end connectivity in 26 markets in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Kentucky. With a fiber network of 10,907 fiber route miles and 503,616 total fiber strand miles, Lumos Networks connects 1,306 unique Fiber to the Cell sites, 1,663 total FTTC connections, 2,125 on-net buildings and over 3,400 total on-net locations. The Company also connects 43 total data centers, including five data centers acquired from DC74, two acquired from Clarity Communications and seven company owned co-location facilities. In 2016, Lumos Networks generated over $123 million in Data revenue over our fiber network. Detailed information about Lumos Networks is available at www.lumosnetworks.com.

