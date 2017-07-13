Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Tel Instrument Electronics Corp. ("TIC" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT TIK) will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 9 00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's fiscal fourth quarter 2017 results.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Tel-Instrument Electronics' website at https://www.telinstrument.com/learn-about-telinstrument/investor-relations.html.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 407-8035 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (201) 689-8035.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until August 17, 2017 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 17948.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

Tel-Instrument is a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. Tel-Instrument provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a wide range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. For further information please visit our website at www.telinstrument.com.

This press release includes statements that are not historical in nature and may be characterized as "forward-looking statements," including those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. All predictions as to future results contain a measure of uncertainty and, accordingly, actual results could differ materially. Among the factors which could cause a difference are: changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.