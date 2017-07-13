Award-Winning BlackBerryÂ® KEYone Available At Sprint Beginning Tomorrow

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and IRVINE, Calif.Â TCL Communication, a leading global smartphone manufacturer and global smartphone licensing partner of BlackBerry Limited, is today announcing that Sprint (NYSE S) will be the first carrier in the U.S. to offer the award winning BlackBerry KEYone. This all new BlackBerry smartphone will officially be on sale beginning tomorrow, July 14 , at www.sprint.com or by calling 1 800 Sprint1 for 18 monthly payments of $22.00 (SRP $528 USD )1. It will also be available at Sprint stores across the country later this month.

"This is a highly anticipated launch as we partner with Sprint who is among the first U.S. carriers to offer the award-winning BlackBerry KEYone," said Steve Cistulli , President and General Manager of TCL Communication, North America . "Expanding the availability of the BlackBerry KEYone is a significant milestone for BlackBerry Mobile, furthering our commitment to offer the best in mobile security and a distinctly different communication experience to customers across the U.S."

"BlackBerry has a long-standing reputation for providing one of the most accurate and easy-to-use keyboards and incredible security features," said Roger Sole , Sprint Chief Marketing Officer. "We are pleased to bring BlackBerry back into our device portfolio and we believe the BlackBerry KEYone will be a hit with our customers. It pairs perfectly with Unlimited Freedom, giving Sprint customers the convenience of unlimited data on an incredibly powerful and security-conscious smartphone."

BLACKBERRY KEYONE PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

For more information and additional details on the BlackBerry KEYone, please visit www.BlackBerryMobile.com.

SPRINT'S UNLIMITED FREEDOM For a limited time, when a customer switches to Sprint, they can get four lines of unlimited data, talk and text for $22.50 per month per line with Unlimited Freedom2. Plus for a limited time, your fifth line is free! This offer includes HD streaming for videos, gaming and music enjoyment and 10GB/month per line of mobile hotspot data.

Unlimited Freedom is the nation's best value for unlimited among U.S. national carriers. T-Mobile charges extra for these HD and mobile hotspot perks. Verizon and AT&T unlimited plans cost 50 percent more3.

For more information on Sprint's Unlimited Freedom, visit sprint.com/unlimited or your local Sprint store.

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile and internet products and services worldwide under three key brands - TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry. With a portfolio of products currently sold in over 160 countries throughout North America , Latin America , Europe , the Middle East , Africa and Asia Pacific , TCL Communication ranks as a top-10 global smartphone manufacturer by IDC.

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 59.7 million connections as of March 31, 2017 , and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States ; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA , Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone.

