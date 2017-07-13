The Combine Takes on Healthcare and Telecom

The Combine, a go to market provider for enterprises to monetize internal intellectual property assets, announced today that Christopher Kunney and Eric Ensor have joined the firm as Entrepreneurs In Residence (EIR) to build Healthcare and Telecom innovation practices at The Combine. Mr. Kunney is a senior level healthcare information technology executive and strategist whose roles include serving as Director of Emerging Healthcare Technology for AT&T, Vice President & COO for HealthInovation and Vice President and CIO for Piedmont Healthcare. Mr. Ensor is the former President and COO of BellSouth Personal Communications, Inc., which he led from initial planning to one of the leading PCS organizations in the US.

Capturing Innovations in the Wild Wild West of Telecom and Healthcare

"I've seen the healthcare market make great strides with technology, but we are just taking baby steps towards what is possible," says Mr. Kunney. "It is my thesis that, when healthcare's very best technological innovations are brought to market properly, and with a focus on solving very specific, systemic challenges within healthcare, we can literally change how we attend to our health. The technology is here today. We're now going to apply that technology to healthcare, and create huge opportunities for change in the industry."

About Eric Ensor , The Combine Co-Founder and Partner, K.P. Reddy , said, "There is so much going on and so much noise in the telecom and IoT spaces that it's difficult for enterprises to properly identify, vet, and take to market their best innovations. Eric's deep technical experience in the carrier space and contacts in the industry provide a solid foundation for us to attract and identify the best intellectual property to bring to this incredibly fast-growing market space."

The Combine is a team of entrepreneurial leaders who work with enterprises to identify, vet and commercialize technology-based ventures. Unlike traditional incubators, accelerators, venture capitalists or management consultants, The Combine brings the best elements of each in the form of a "go team" that taps its curated ecosystem of leaders, expertise, capital access and other resources along with an experience-led methodology to deliver the shortest path to success. For more information, start a conversation with the partners at The Combine.

