Optoma Breaks New Entertainment Ground with IntelliGO-S1 Android-Operated, Mobile Video Projector

FREMONT, Calif.Â Optoma, a world leading manufacturer of consumer and ProAV video and audio products, today launched a powerhouse plug and play mobile projector designed to play any content, anywhere. With an integrated Android OS, built in media player, and wireless connectivity to ensure playback of virtually any media, the extremely portable Optoma IntelliGO S1 packs more entertainment in one small and affordable device than any mobile projector on the market.

The Optoma IntelliGO-S1 delivers quality and functionality in spades, with a great picture and media capabilities that makes consumer adoption of large screen entertainment simpler than ever. No additional devices or cords are required to stream movies, games, TV, photos, presentations and more. Its built-in Android OS with Aptoide Open Source App store features more than 700,000 apps, including Amazon, HBO GO, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, and Spotify, all downloadable to the projector's 8GB memory. A built-in media player also enables easy playback via USB drive or Micro SD ports, and 2D to 3D content conversion. For those who prefer an integrated entertainment experience, the integrated Wi-Fi enables screen mirroring with Android and iOS devices such as tablets and phones, and Bluetooth 4.0 allows seamless connection to speakers, headphones, mouse and keyboards.

At just one pound, the Optoma IntelliGO-S1 compact dynamo delivers a great picture with 500 lumens of brightness, 15,000:1 contrast ratio and 16 million displayable colors. It is being introduced at a market-leading estimated street price of just $429 .

"The mobile market is ripe for expansion, and we knew to grow this market, we had to offer a projector that was as easy to operate as a TV, laptop, or any other consumer device," said Brian Soto , head of product management at Optoma Technology. "The IntelliGO-S1 does just that - with a portability and price point that is designed to open up the category for mainstream consumer adoption."

As a top-two selling brand in home cinema, according to the latest report on consumer mainstream and high-end projectors from PMA Research, Optoma is known for providing high quality and versatile video projectors that deliver on both image quality and value. The Optoma IntelliGO-S1 is available for purchase now from Amazon, B&H Photo, CDW, Connection, Groupon, and Projector Superstore for an estimated street price of just $429 . For more information, please visit here.

