RCR Wireless News partners with Strategy Analytics to increase Analyst Angle reports and webinars covering topics on 5G, network slicing, SDN, NFV, IoT and network operator developments

Â RCR Wireless News today announces a new partnership with Strategy Analytics, which has a unique combination of researchers, experts and analysts covering supply side and demand side market dynamics. The partnership will increase RCR Wireless News Analyst Angle offerings consisting of industry leading reports, webinars and analysis. Combined, the two firms bring more than 60 years of analysis and insights on the telecom industry.

"RCR Wireless News provides an excellent opportunity for Strategy Analytics to showcase its thought leadership consistent with our shared industry coverage," said Michael McMurray , Vice President of Sales at Strategy Analytics."

Strategy Analytics and RCR Wireless News will produce reports, webinars and analysis targeted toward network operators, engineers, CIOs, CTOs and key decision makers. The partnership will cover developments relating to the latest technologies, including, but not limited to:

"By partnering with Strategy Analytics we'll be adding high level analysis and increasing the depth of coverage we offer our audience, adding to the success we've seen with Monica Paolini of Senza Fili," said Kyle Welch , Vice President and General Manager at RCR Wireless News.

In October of 2017, RCR Wireless News and Strategy Analytics will jointly publish a report and webinar titled "Network Slicing the Key that Unlocks 5G Revenue Potential - Where 5G meets SDN/NFV". The report will be authored by Susan Welsh de Grimaldo , and Sue Rudd , directors of the service provider division of Strategy Analytics. More programs are to follow in 2018.

"We are excited to be working with RCR on a multi-sponsor report focused on 5G network slicing. Network slicing is the key to monetizing 5G by expanding and enabling business models and cost effectively delivering agility, flexibility and targeted quality of service for a wide range of use cases. We look forward to working with sponsor companies to explore the opportunities and challenges of bringing network slicing to market and promote further thought leadership to the expanding 5G ecosystem," added Susan Welsh de Grimaldo .

About RCR Wireless News Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and telecom news, insights, and analysis to carrier and enterprise professionals, decision makers, policy makers, and investors. RCR Wireless News connects technology readers and companies with their industries, their customers and talent by pairing credible and actionable industry information with measurable sales and recruitment lead and content generation programs. Our dedication to editorial excellence coupled with one of the industry's most comprehensive industry databases and digital networks, leads readers and sponsors to consistently choose RCR Wireless News over other industry sources and publications. http://www.rcrwireless.com/

About Strategy Analytics Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America , Europe and Asia , Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com

