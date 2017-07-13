nexogy Offers Managed SD-WAN as a Service powered by TELoIP

Â nexogy, a leading communications services provider, has partnered with TELoIP Inc. the creator of powerful software defined wide area networkÂ (SD WAN) solution to offer SD WAN as a managed service.

Customers benefit from SD-WAN due to faster application performance, better network agility and greater cost-efficiency enabled by the use of broadband access augmenting or replacing MPLS. With surging cloud adoption driving bandwidth demand, SMB & mid-market enterprise IT budgets are under increased pressure. Recent studies indicate over 80% of small and medium enterprises expect to deploy SD-WAN within the next 18 months.

By using TELoIP's hardened SDN infrastructure, nexogy can now build Virtual Intelligent Network Overlay solutions for their customers on a nationwide scale. Additionally, these managed SD-WAN solutions are now available to MSPs, VARs, agents and resellers through nexogy's award-winning channel program and BSS/OSS.

"This partnership builds on our model of providing cost-effective managed solutions," explains Irvin Rodriguez , nexogy's Chief Engineering Officer. "TELoIP enables us to seamlessly integrate SD-WAN with our entire portfolio of cloud and voice services while managing everything through a single-pane-of-glass."

TELoIP goes beyond other SD-WAN solutions, using an embedded SDN operating system and carrier-grade overlay infrastructure to optimize the customer experience for all public and private cloud services. "Customers want SD-WAN to simplify their network, reduce cost and improve their cloud experience," describes Rui Luis , CEO of TELoIP. "nexogy offers the right combination of cloud and voice and internet access solutions to meet and exceed all these lofty customer expectations for SD-WAN."

About nexogy - nexogy is a complete managed service provider that gives small-and-medium-sized-businesses the power to manage all of the communications from anywhere, at any time. nexogy has been providing communications services to thousands of businesses since 1999, bringing new technology to your desktop and device, matched with outstanding support and customer service.

About TELoIP - About TELoIP - TELoIP is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability and business-critical application traffic. TELoIP cloud-managed networks are used by retailers to build carrier-agnostic networks that reduce costs by 50% or more, by financial organizations for secure communications, by health care enterprises to remotely connect clinics, and by service providers to deliver SD-WAN services.

Media Contact: Oliver Verde , marketing@nexogy.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexogy-offers-managed-sd-wan-as-a-service-powered-by-teloip-300487927.html

SOURCE nexogy

http://www.nexogy.com