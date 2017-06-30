Sun Trolley Extends Service for the City of Fort Lauderdale's 4th of July Spectacular

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.Â The Sun Trolley is making your Independence Day weekend easier and stress free by extending service hours on its Beach and Las Olas Links. Both routes are your direct connection to the City of Fort Lauderdale's 2017 4th of July Spectacular.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2017 , the Beach and Las Olas Links will be extending their regular schedules from 9:30 a.m. until midnight with extra trolleys on both routes to help guests get to the celebrations as quickly as possible. The Beach Link provides service from Harbor Shops (17th Street Causeway and U.S. 1), east to A1A and northbound to the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale on Sunrise Boulevard. The Las Olas Link runs from the Broward Center for the Performing Arts (SW 2nd St. and SW 5th Ave.) east along 2nd Street to the City Parking Garage (located at the corners of SE 2nd Street between SE 1st Ave. and SE 2nd Ave.), then proceeds to Las Olas Boulevard and travels east to Fort Lauderdale Beach and north on A1A to Vistamar Street.

Fares for the trolleys are $1 each way or $3 for an all-day pass. Tickets can be purchased onboard the trolleys with cash. On Independence Day , free rides will be given to veterans and passengers who show proof, via their phone or parking receipt, that they parked in the City Parking Garage. To catch a ride on the Sun Trolley, wave at the trolley driver from a safe location anywhere along the routes, and the driver will pick you up. The trolleys also have bike stows so that you can Bike 'n' Ride.

"We of course encourage all of our customers to download the free Sun Trolley Tracker App on their Apple or Android device so they can track our trolleys in real-time," said Robyn Chiarelli , Executive Director of the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), which administers operations of the Sun Trolley.

The 2017 4th of July Spectacular, taking place from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. , is a family friendly event featuring fireworks, live music, beach games and more!

Apart from the extended service on the Beach and Las Olas Links, the Sun Trolley will be suspending service on Tuesday, July 4 on the following routes: Downtown, Galt and NW Community. The Neighborhood Link will run from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. The free Riverwalk Water Trolley will run as scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.suntrolley.com or call 954-TROLLEY. To track the trolleys in real time, download the free Sun Trolley Tracker App on your Apple or Android device. Like what Sun Trolley is doing? Show it at facebook.com/sun-trolley.

ABOUT TMA (Transportation Management Association) Founded in 1992, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, manages the Sun Trolley and the Riverwalk Water Trolley. Approximately 40,000 passengers per month utilize the TMA's eight routes connecting residents, tourists and working professionals from Fort Lauderdale's neighborhoods to Broward County Transit and Tri-Rail as well as destinations such as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Broward County Courthouse and the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. TMA services are provided without regard to race, color, national origin. For more information, visit www.suntrolley.com or call 954-TROLLEY.

