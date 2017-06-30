Barracuda Co-Founder Michael Perone Steps Down as CMO, Remains on Board of Directors

CAMPBELL, Calif.Â Barracuda Networks, Inc.Â (NYSE CUDA), a leading provider of cloud enabled security and data protection solutions,Â today announced that Co Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President Michael Perone will step down as CMO as of June 30, 2017 . He will remain on the company's Board of Directors and will continue to assist with strategic and emerging technology investments and opportunities. Erin Hintz , most recently CMO at Urban Airship, will join Barracuda as senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

"Michael's vision and guidance have propelled Barracuda forward as a global leader in security and data protection. During this time, he's also spent a considerable amount of effort driving key product and technology investments, including his involvement in every acquisition Barracuda has done over the years," said BJ Jenkins, CEO and president at Barracuda. "Because of his deep understanding of the market and his engagement with engineers, we have been able to bring leading products to market very quickly."

"Since founding Barracuda, I've been honored to help build and manage a global brand synonymous with high value internet security solutions," commented Perone. "It's been an incredible experience that's allowed me to engage with exceptional teams across many innovative, emerging technologies. I am excited for this transition and to focus my time on building 345 Partners, a new venture fund which I recently co-founded to provide capital, advice, and assistance to emerging companies." An ongoing focus area for Perone with Barracuda is the recently released Barracuda Sentinel. Barracuda Sentinel is a comprehensive AI solution for real-time spear phishing and cyber fraud defense.

Erin Hintz will join Barracuda as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, responsible for the company's market growth strategy, demand generation, communications, and corporate marketing. She brings more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience, most recently as CMO at Urban Airship. Prior to that, she was vice president and general manager of global marketing and e-commerce for the Citrix SaaS Division, where she drove all global marketing activities and grew revenues from $350M to $700M . Prior to Citrix, she led the worldwide marketing organization of Symantec's Norton consumer business growing revenues from $350M to more than $2B during her tenure. She has held several executive roles in product management, marketing, and public relations. She will join Barracuda on July 5, 2017 .

"Erin brings great experience in managing global brands in fast-paced, changing environments," continued Jenkins. "As we continue to grow as a company, the CMO role is crucial to consistently communicating our brand value to customers, employees, and partners worldwide. We're thrilled to welcome Erin to Barracuda."

About Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE: CUDA) Barracuda (NYSE: CUDA) simplifies IT with cloud-enabled solutions that empower customers to protect their networks, applications and data, regardless of where they reside. These powerful, easy-to-use and affordable solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 organizations worldwide and are delivered in appliance, virtual appliance, cloud and hybrid deployment configurations. Barracuda's customer-centric business model focuses on delivering high-value, subscription-based IT solutions that provide end-to-end network and data protection. For additional information, please visit barracuda.com.

