"Net Freedom Ring" Campaign Launching July 4th in Support of Internet Independence

Â Today, the non profit citizen group Free Our Internet (FOI) announced a new campaign aimed at combatting efforts by big government, Silicon Valley monopolies and the tech left to takeover our internet. The "Net Freedom Ring" campaign www.NetFreedomRing.com will commence on July 4 th and calls for internet independence from government regulations such as the FCC's 2015 so called "net neutrality" rules pushed by President Obama.Â

"In 2015, Silicon Valley content gatekeepers, together with globalist elites like George Soros and their leftist activist allies in Washington launched a coordinated campaign with the Obama Administration to establish government control over our internet," said Free Our Internet executive director Christie-Lee McNally .

"As predicted, the tech-left and Silicon Valley moved almost immediately after the rules were passed to tighten their grip on this critical platform for the free flow of ideas and free expression," McNally continued. "Ironically, the very same Silicon Valley monopolies who pushed hardest for government rules to prevent blocking, throttling and censorship of internet content, today stand accused of the exact same behavior they denounced only two years ago.

The Net Freedom Ring Campaign will work to educate the public and provide the American people with a voice to advocate for a truly free and open internet by rolling back the partisan net neutrality rules passed by Obama's FCC in 2015. The rules were implemented at the behest of Silicon Valley and its allies on the left to benefit President Obama's largest corporate benefactors while penalizing their competitors. Beginning on July 4 , the campaign will include social media outreach, a platform for concerned digital citizens to submit comments to the FCC on the issue, and a Snapchat campaign in Washington, D.C.

The campaign launches ahead of the July 12 planned "Day of Action", an effort coordinated by well-funded, Soros-backed pressure groups and Silicon Valley monopolies like Amazon, Netflix and Twitter to protest the rollback of the Obama rules. "Our campaign will set the record straight and shine a light on the misinformation and deception by the tech-left," said McNally. "The sad reality is that a small handful of leftist super-elites are already partnering with powerful corporate lobbies and the government to take over our means of communication, organizing and mobilizing. Net Freedom Ring will remind the public that a truly open internet belongs to the people, not to the federal government and their corporate monopoly sponsors in Silicon Valley. Our goal with this project is to return power to the people, where it belongs."

Free Our Internet (www.freeourinternet.org) is a non-profit citizen group whose mission is educate the public about how leftist super-elites and their powerful corporate allies in Silicon Valley have methodically used their wealth and political influence to erode the public's internet freedoms and destroy alternative media. Our goal is to empower the public to fight back against the tech-left's well-funded war to control our means of communication, information, organizing, and mobilizing: the internet. Free Our Internet and its supporters stand for free speech and expression online, protecting the diversity of ideas, and opposing government actions that undermine internet openness and transparency.

