Intelsat 35e Preparing for Take-Off

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications is preparing for the launch of Intelsat 35e, the fourth in their next generation of high throughput satellites. The high performance satellite will be launched by SpaceX on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle on July 2, 2017 at 7 36 pm EDT in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Manufactured by Boeing and equipped with an advanced digital payload, Intelsat 35e will deliver high performance services in C- and Ku-band for wireless infrastructure, mobility, broadband, government and media customers in the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Africa. Intelsat 35e will be placed into service at 325.5° East where it replaces Intelsat 903, which will be redeployed to another Intelsat orbital location by year-end.

To watch a live webcast of the launch, please click here.

About Intelsat

