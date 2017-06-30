Somos Expands and Modernizes Industry Access to Toll-Free Routing Data

HERNDON, Va.Â Somos, Inc., the leading provider of trusted, neutral Toll Free Numbering and Registry Administration services for the telecommunications industry announced the launch of RouteLink, a new API based solution that offers Toll Free routing data at a fraction of what it costs today. RouteLink will enable all Toll Free Service Providers to access the most current and accurate Toll Free routing data to help reduce their network costs and provide lower cost services to their customers.

"Until now, access to authoritative Toll-Free routing data was cost-prohibitive for the large majority of Toll-Free Service Providers," said Ryan Karnas , Director of Product Management, Somos. "RouteLink introduces a new cost model that eliminates long-standing barriers and places the benefits of least-cost routing squarely into the hands of Service Providers."

"Our vision is to grow the Toll-Free industry by expanding access to data and fostering greater competition and innovation," said Gina Perini , President and Chief Executive Officer, Somos. "The launch of RouteLink is a milestone for Toll-Free service providers seeking new ways to modernize their systems and improve the foundational economics of providing Toll-Free service. We are excited to work with our customers across North America to bring the benefits of RouteLink to their businesses."

RouteLink delivers Toll-Free routing data to the subscribed Toll-Free Service Providers (also known as Responsible Organizations or Resp Orgs) over an open standard-based API. Subscribers to this service will receive local copies of Toll-Free routing data for the Toll-free Numbers (TFNs) they manage from the SMS/800 Platform and the modern SMS/800 (TFN) Registry. The local copy provides an alternative to third-party routing services, and allows Toll-Free Service Providers to access routing data without leaving their networks, which minimizes call setup latency. It also enables the identification of the lowest cost routing alternative between the originating carrier and the terminating carrier.

About Somos, Inc. Somos, a leading provider of trusted, neutral numbering and registry administration services for the telecommunications industry, enables data integrity and access to fuel innovation and growth in Toll-Free and related markets. Somos operates the SMS/800 Toll-Free Number (TFN) Registry to administer and route data for the 41 Million and growing Toll-Free numbers in use today. This service includes the Texting and Smart Services Registry, the centralized registry to administer the use of Toll-Free numbers for text messaging and multimedia services. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

