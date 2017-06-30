DIRECTV NOW More Than Doubles Its Live Local Channel Lineup

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.Â With more ABC, NBC and FOX affiliates rolling out beginning next week, DIRECTV NOW will more than double its number of supported local stations since the service launched in November 2016.Â Â With this expansion, DIRECTV NOW has live local coverage in almost 70% of U.S. TV households.

Visit www.directvnow.com for a list of local channel availability with updates like:

"We are pleased to add additional content to the DIRECTV NOW offering by more than doubling our live local channels lineup today," said Daniel York , Chief Content Officer for AT&T. "We will keep the momentum going, and have plans to keep the number of local channels growing on DIRECTV NOW."

By the end of August, DIRECTV NOW plans to triple the number of local live channels available since launch. Users in more markets will see live local ABC, NBC and FOX channels.

DIRECTV NOW offers users nationwide access to more than 120 channels, including live sports, more than 20,000 on demand titles, premium channels, popular shows and hit movies. Within minutes of signing up you have the power to stream premium live content over a U.S. wired or wireless internet connection on a variety of devices, all without the limits of boxes, annual contracts or credit checks.

About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network* and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider.* We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

*Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q3+Q4 2016 across 121 markets.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/directv-now-more-than-doubles-its-live-local-channel-lineup-300482488.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://www.att.com