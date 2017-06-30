Low Power Wireless Networks 2017-2027: Technologies, Markets & Opportunities Report - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Low Power Wireless Networks 2017 2027 Technologies, Markets, Opportunities" report to their offering.

This report gives an independent and comprehensive analysis of the wireless networking industry covering a range of technologies, using both licensed and unlicensed spectrum to communicate. The report includes over 120 companies working in this space from across the value chain. Primary research has been conducted based on primary interviews with network operators, semiconductor manufacturers, licensing companies and device manufacturers.

Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) for the Internet of Things have developed over the last four years and networks are being deployed at a dramatic rate, across the world and an interesting industry has emerged transmitting small packets of data, primarily from sensors using unlicensed spectrum. However, cellular operators have developed a new class of licensed spectrum suitable for similar applications, the large network infrastructure that already exists for such operators means a global IoT network can be launched much faster than unlicensed LPWAN providers building such infrastructure themselves.

This emerging trend is in part driven by government regulation in applications such as connected utility meters and smart city infrastructure while industrial applications in agriculture and asset tracking are helping industries gain value from the data produced. Over the next decade more than 12 billion devices will be connected to such networks.

These form part of a 10 year forecast of deployment as well as hardware and subscription market values. The report contains detailed profiles of all key players across this ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction To The Internet Of Things

3. Networking Devices Through The Internet Of Things

4. Key Players In The Wpan Ecosystem

5. Comprehensive Analysis Of The Lpwan Ecosystem

6. Hardware Enabling Wireless Connectivity

7. Indoor Wireless Network Use Cases

8. Wireless Connectivity In Smart Cities

9. Asset Tracking Using Iot

10. Wireless Networks Enabling Smart Agriculture

11. Market Forecasts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gst56v/low_power