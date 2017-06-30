Rev Run and Justine Simmons Headline AT&T 'Be The Glow' Experience at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans

AT&T celebrates Black Music Month by bringing one of the biggest names in hip hop to the largest festival for black music in the nation ESSENCE Festival. Hip hop legend, TV star and digital inspiration guru Joseph "Rev Run" and his wife Justine Simmons will be at the 4 day "party with a purpose." It takes place in New Orleans June 29 July 2, 2017 .

Rev Run and Justine will take AT&T's stage at ESSENCE Festival for a fireside chat with actress Holly Robinson Peete . They'll talk about how they stay inspired while entertaining millions through music and their TV shows. They'll speak at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, July 2 at the AT&T Be the Glow experience pavilion at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The AT&T Be the Glow experience is all about Entertainment Your Way™. Attendees can check out the latest DIRECTV NOW and mobile technology and meet a lineup of celebrities and influencers. Be the Glow highlights the intersection of black culture, socially conscious art and music, and technology.

"Our lives have always been about entertainment our way, and that means we do it with positivity," said Rev Run. "Justine and I try to inspire others by showing through everything we do, that love and family always wins. AT&T Inspired Mobility helps us to do that."

It's all part of the AT&T Inspired Mobility conversation about how people connect inspiring content and communities on mobile devices. Inspired Mobility research found that black women lead the way in this activity. It also found people are tapping into digital music and entertainment for inspiration.

Free AT&T mobile charging stations will be on site to keep attendees' devices charged and ready for a busy weekend.

AT&T is proud to be a major sponsor of the ESSENCE Music Festival.

Join the Inspired Mobility conversation online by using the hashtag #InspiredMobility when you post to social media about the Simmons chat at ESSENCE Festival. You can also add #BeTheGlow to stay tapped into all of the AT&T activities throughout the event.

For a full list of events and performances, check out the full schedule or download the free ESSENCE mobile app in the app store.

