MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 Technology Picked by Comtrend for New Powerline Adapter

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced that Comtrend Corp. has selected its powerline G.hn Wave 2 networking chipset for a new powerline adapter.

The MaxLinear parts are used in Comtrend's new PG-9083 G.hn Powerline Adapter, which is designed to allow users to extend a home's local area network using existing power lines and outlets at data rates of up to 2 Gbps. The HomeGrid Forum-certified device supports all G.hn standard modes, including the latest MIMO 100MHz band-plan.

Comtrend based its new adapter on MaxLinear's 88LX5152 and 88LX2720 based G.hn Wave-2 chipset for powerline applications. The chipset is designed for premium performance Wave-2 applications up to 2 Gbps with a TDMA-based MAC for low-latency applications like gaming, VoIP and IP television.

The device leverages a low-density parity-check, forward error control mechanism that delivers error-free 4K IPTV video delivery. The chipset delivers standard AES-128 encryption with a plug-and-play security set up.

"We've worked hard to ensure that our G.hn technology for powerline, coax and twisted pair applications is the fastest on the market, and this extension of our relationship with Comtrend is proof that this investment is paying off," said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of the Broadband Group for MaxLinear. "Comtrend is an important leader in this market, serving a growing, worldwide customer base, and we're looking forward to continuing to be a part of their success."

"The connected-home experience is evolving to include more devices and higher performance, and we've designed the PowerGrid 9083 to support these applications with the best quality data transmission and ITU-T G.hn standard compliance for a truly impressive performance," said Frank Chuang, Vice President of marketing for COMTREND. "Comtrend is a long-time customer of MaxLinear's G.hn technology, and we appreciate the constant innovation and support for the latest standards."

About Comtrend

Founded in 1990, Comtrend is a leading designer and manufacturer of broadband communication equipment. In 2002, Comtrend distinguished itself in North America by joining the IPTV revolution for telephone service providers. At that time, video over DSL was fraught with quality issues based on the emerging standards, outside plant quality, and interoperability issues. Since that time, Comtrend and the many flavors of DSL have become stable partners to hundreds of service providers worldwide. As new technologies evolved, Comtrend's broadband gateways have faithfully kept the lead. Today, whether a customer is connected via fiber, cable, satellite, or DSL, a Comtrend gateway will facilitate the fastest connections while integrating TR-069 manageability. This software technology serves as the backbone to all tiers of service providers, allowing management of tens of thousands of customer premises equipment. From 2010 to the present day, Comtrend has continually grown its product lineup, bringing broadband beyond the gateway. Residential and business users seeking easier ways to extend their networks, whether wirelessly or through a hard-wire connection, now have Comtrend traversing power and phone lines, cable, and wireless. It is apparent today that homes and offices of all sizes cross over to deploy similar technologies.

For more information please visit www.comtrend.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

