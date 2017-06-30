Improve Solar Installations from Your Phone with BurnhamEYEâ„¢

Â Burnham Nationwide is proud to be an exhibitor at Intersolar North America July 11 13, 2017 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco . We will be showcasing BurnhamEYE, our mobile application that provides a user friendly and secure way of documenting, reporting, and archiving data to improve code compliance for solar installations.

BurnhamEYE collects solar installation photos and other information directly from smartphones and the data is geo-tagged, synchronized in real time and securely stored. The information collected via BurnhamEYE generates an easy-to-use reporting scorecard that references industry codes and standards and can be customized to create your own scoring system and personalized reports. You can review the report directly from your desktop or partner with Burnham for an optional third-party review to critique the data.

"The BurnhamEYE platform has been used to over the past 3 years to document over 10,000 systems. We are excited to offer enhanced reporting functions that enable our partners who install, finance, and regulate these systems the ability customize the information for their standards. Our ability to work with each of them in an individualized way will enable them to share their best practices - and elevate the standards in the whole industry." - Carson P. Kyhl , Burnham Nationwide, Inc.

Streamline Solar Installations for Your Business BurnhamEYE allows you to document installations and identify deficiencies in real time. Users are able to simplify and streamline the audit process by standardizing inspections company-wide and documenting 100% of installations.

The mobile application is designed for solar installers to systematically collect critical components of an installed system. The forms found within the application guide users through the precise steps needed to complete the installation process. After completion, users are able to configure the data collected and collaborate through an interactive hub. If something is incorrect, simply let the installers know via the app and they'll be able to correct inconsistencies and submit new photos directly to ensure compliance.

The BurnhamEYE mobile app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Download and explore the app at no cost or stop by booth 8329 at Intersolar North America for a demo with our team.

About Burnham Nationwide With offices throughout the U.S., Burnham Nationwide has over 25 years of experience in the construction industry. We are recognized experts in facilitating permit submittals and providing code consulting services for new construction projects, large developments, multi-site expansions, interior remodels, historic buildings, solar installations, and more. Our code team consisting of degreed and licensed architects offers due diligence reporting services for existing buildings as well as third-party plan reviews and code compliance services. Learn more about our services at www.burnhamnationwide.com.

