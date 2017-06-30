Digital Realty Schedules Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Digital Realty (NYSE DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it will release financial results for the second quarter 2017 after the market closes on Thursday, July 27 , 2017.Â The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5 30 p.m. EDT 2 30 p.m. PDT on Thursday, July 27, 2017 .

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID #0932270 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at http://investor.digitalrealty.com.

Telephone and webcast replays will be available one hour after the call until August 31 , 2017. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and using the conference ID #10109854. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

For Additional Information:

Andrew P. Power Chief Financial Officer Digital Realty (415) 738-6500

Investor Relations John J. Stewart / Maria S. Lukens Digital Realty (415) 738-6500 investorrelations@digitalrealty.com

About Digital Realty Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America , Europe , Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products. https://www.digitalrealty.com/

