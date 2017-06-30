Transtelco Announces It Has Raised New Debt Capital from Deutsche Bank

Transtelco, a leading binational provider of fiber optic services, today announced it has raised new debt capital from Deutsche Bank. Transtelco will use the proceeds from the Deutsche Bank loan to refinance its existing indebtedness with the remainder to be used for capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.

"This capital raise reflects the robust momentum in the North American fiber market, generally, and the trajectory of Transtelco as we continue to scale our business in the U.S. and Mexico, specifically," said Miguel Fernandez, Transtelco CEO & President. "We believe our new capital structure will provide increased flexibility as we pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities that lie ahead."

Transtelco operates one of the most reliable networks in the Southern United States and in Mexico with more than 7,000 miles of fiber optic cable servicing its blue-chip enterprise and wholesale customer base.

About Transtelco

Founded in 2001, Transtelco owns and operates a state of the art long-haul and metropolitan fiber network along the Southern U.S. and Mexico. Transtelco provides unparalleled solutions that enables its clients to meet growth and profitability goals / targets. The combination of our Fiber Optic Network and cutting-edge technology delivers exceptional performance and significant return on investment opportunities for our customers.

For more information, visit us at http://www.transtelco.net.