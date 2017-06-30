Chariton Valley Announces Fiber Plan for Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Mo.Â Chariton Valley's CEO GM, Kirby Underberg announced a $6 million dollar fiber expansion plan for the town of Brookfield to a crowd of over 65 business leaders and dignitaries at the Brickhouse Bar & Grill on Wednesday, June 21st . While fiber coming to Brookfield was not a huge surprise, as fiber is already available in some areas, the plan for expanding its availability to all businesses and residents was the big news!

As part of his announcement, Underberg stated that Chariton Valley is committed to bringing state-of-the-art fiber connections to rural Missouri . Chariton Valley's Board of Directors have approved over $50 million dollars to install fiber optics over the next five years to their current service territories and new areas like Brookfield .

Chariton Valley brings cutting-edge Gigabit capable speeds over an advanced state of the art fiber network which extends all the way into your home producing the area's fastest, most reliable internet service. Fiber brings many opportunities to the area including educational, healthcare, and economic benefits, including an increase value of a home. Chariton Valley believes a fiber network will future proof the home by bringing the services customers want and need for many years to come.

"Being the first in the area to provide fiber internet service to residential and business customers furthers Chariton Valley's commitment to being the area's premier communications provider," said Chariton Valley's CEO/GM Kirby Underberg . "Chariton Valley is proud to be the first to bring this opportunity to businesses and residents of Brookfield ."

Becky Cleveland , Economic Development Coordinator, expressed sincere excitement for fiber in Brookfield and what it meant to her personally and to the economic well-being of the community.

Dignitaries in attendance included: District 007 Representative, Rusty Black , Brenna Duffy representing Senator Claire McCaskill's office and Naomi Boss , representing Congressman Sam Grave's Office.

"We are excited about bringing this service to the community and look forward to continued growth in the Brookfield area!" concluded Underberg.

For more information about the fiber optics provided by Chariton Valley in the Brookfield area visit cvfiber.cvalley.net or Chariton Valley's Retail Office located at 201 N Main Street-Brookfield or contact any sales consultant at 660-395-9000. Press 2. Press 6.

