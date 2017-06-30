100% Fiber Network Powered by AT&T Fiber Now Available in Monterey-Salinas Area

MONTEREY, Calif.Â AT&T1Â is now offering a 1 gigabit connection2 on our 100% fiber network powered by AT&T FiberSM to customer locations in parts of the Monterey Salinas area, including in parts of Santa Cruz and surrounding communities.3

We plan to expand access to our ultra-fast internet speeds in parts of Capitola and Salinas in the future.

The Monterey -Salinas area is one of 54 metros nationwide where our ultra-fast internet service is currently available. We plan to reach at least 75 metros with our fastest internet service.

Today, we market a 1 gigabit connection on our 100% fiber network to over 5 million locations across 54 metros. We expect to add 2 million locations in 2017, and we plan to reach at least 12.5 million locations by mid-2019.

"We are proud to add the Monterey -Salinas area to our list of cities where we are bringing our fastest internet speed available," said Dr. Bettye Saxon , Area Manager, AT&T California. "AT&T's ultrafast internet speeds will open up more possibilities for our customers. They can enjoy doing the things they love online, with less frustration and in less time."

"High-speed internet has quickly become a preferred way to access information and communicate," said Luis A. Alejo , Monterey County Supervisor, District 1. "Our residents want faster internet speeds to take our area into the digital age and communicate with the people who matter most. We are happy that AT&T will bring more fiber capacity to our Monterey County communities."

AT&T Internet 1000 is our fastest internet speed on our 100% fiber network. It is offered at $70 per month for customers who bundle with other AT&T services on a single bill or only $80 per month standalone. Either way, there are no extra monthly fees and equipment is included with a 12-month agreement.4 Customers are also able to add our award-winning DIRECTV or U-verse TV service as well. We have single, double and triple play offers to fit each customer's needs.

What can I do with a service that starts with a 1 gig connection? You can download 25 songs in 1 second or your favorite 90-minute HD movie in less than 34 seconds.5 Customers can enjoy our fastest upload and download speeds.

You can also quickly access and stream the latest online movies, music and games. These ultrafast speeds let you easily telecommute, video-conference, upload and download photos and videos, and connect faster to the cloud.

What is AT&T Fiber? Our 100% fiber network under the AT&T Fiber umbrella brand lets customers choose from a range of internet speeds, all over an ultrafast internet connection. This network is just one of the network technologies we plan to use to connect customers as a part of AT&T Fiber.

Frost & Sullivan recently recognized AT&T for its leadership in high-speed internet services. It awarded AT&T the 2016 Company of the Year Award for Broadband Access. The analyst firm praised AT&T for "rapidly evolving into a new form of telecommunications company; one that is based on the delivery of broadband access, both fixed and mobile, as well as services that ride that access."

For more information on AT&T Fiber, visit att.com/getfiber.

AT&T in California : At AT&T, we've invested nearly $7.2 billion in our California wireless and wired networks during 2014-2016. These investments drive a wide range of upgrades to reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses.

1AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand name and not by AT&T Inc. 2Actual customer speeds may vary. Download speeds are typically up to 940Mbps due to overhead capacity reserved to deliver the data. 3Initial availability limited to select areas. May not be available in your area. Go to att.com/fibermap to see if you qualify. 4After 12 months, price moves to standard rate of $90 /mo. 5Speed/Time examples are estimates.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network* and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider.** We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

*Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q3+Q4 2016 across 121 markets.

**Global coverage claim based on offering discounted voice and data roaming; LTE roaming; and voice roaming in more countries than any other U.S. based carrier. International service required. Coverage not available in all areas. Coverage may vary per country and be limited/restricted in some countries.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/100-fiber-network-powered-by-att-fiber-now-available-in-monterey-salinas-area-300482349.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://about.att.com