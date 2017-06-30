José Manuel do Rosário Toscano to Join Intelsat as Head of International Government Affairs

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, today announced that Jos Manuel do Ros rio Toscano will be joining the company to lead its efforts in International Government Affairs and Asset Management, effective September 4, 2017. Mr. Toscano will join the Luxembourg global headquarters office.

In this newly created role, Mr. Toscano will be responsible for Intelsat's international government relations and other international advocacy activities, particularly with respect to the company's European, Africa and Asia interests. Mr. Toscano will also manage Intelsat's Luxembourg-based asset deployment program.

"José is a widely respected leader in the telecommunications sector with long-standing relationships with telecommunications regulators around the world and deep government affairs expertise, particularly with respect to digital inclusion initiatives," said Michelle Bryan, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer. "His understanding of the complex challenges facing governmental broadband initiatives, as well as satellite's role in the broader telecommunications landscape, makes him an effective advocate for Intelsat."

Mr. Toscano joins Intelsat from the International Telecommunications Satellite Organization (ITSO), where he served as ITSO's Director General and Chief Executive Officer since 2009 and as ITSO's Director of External Affairs from 2003-2009. Prior to joining ITSO, Mr. Toscano held senior positions at the Instituto das Comunicacoes de Portugal (ICP-ANACOM), including Director of Engineering and Director of International Affairs and at the European Commission in Brussels from 1988 through 1996.

Mr. Toscano is a founding Commissioner of the United Nations Broadband Commission for Digital Development and of the United Nations Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development. He is also Vice President of the Advisory Board of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Smart Sustainable Development Model Initiative and member of the Steering Committee of the World Economic Forum "Internet for All" project.

