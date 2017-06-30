iFLYTEK On-Device Speech Recognition Software Now Available For CEVA's Ultra-Low Power Audio/Voice DSPs

Â Mobile World CongressÂ CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing IP for smarter, connected devices, today announced that an optimized implementation of iFLYTEK's speech recognition software suite is available for CEVA's audio voice DSPs. The tightly integrated solution is available for customers and is already in production for an ultra low power voice processor targeting high volume consumer electronics.

Speech recognition is fast becoming the Human Machine Interface (HMI) of choice for consumer electronics, the smart home, mobile and wearable devices, surveillance, automotive and IoT in general, on the back of advances in sound processing and artificial intelligence. iFLYTEK is the No.1 speech recognition solution provider in China , and a global leader in speech-based artificial intelligence technology. The companies worked together to optimize iFLYTEK's neural network based speech recognition, noise reduction and echo-cancellation algorithms for CEVA's advanced audio/voice DSPs. The result is a powerful and highly-accurate, on-device voice processing solution, capable of enabling multiple mics voice activation without requiring cloud access.

Ran Soffer, vice president of marketing and corporate development at CEVA, commented: "The combination of iFLYTEK's software and our audio/voice DSP offers a powerful solution for embedding intelligent voice applications into mass market consumer electronic devices. We look forward to expanding our relationship as the demand for on-device speech processing continues to grow rapidly."

CEVA's family of audio/voice/speech DSPs provide a range of solutions, from ultra-low-power always-listening smart devices, through versatile wireless audio in mobile and hearables, and up to high resolution audio processing in home entertainment and automotive. These audio/voice DSPs are ideal for developing voice-enabled solutions where power consumption and cost are critical. Having powered audio and voice in more than 6 billion devices to date, CEVA's expertise is unrivalled in the industry. Each CEVA sound processor is supported by market-leading hardware and software development tools, software libraries and the extensive CEVAnet partner ecosystem. For more information, visit http://www.ceva-dsp.com/app/audio-voice-and-speech/.

About iFLYTEK Established in 1999, iFLYTEK is a national level high-tech enterprise dedicated to the research and development of intelligent speech and language technologies, artificial intelligence, hardware & software applications, and provision of professional services for governments, education sector, financial organizations and other fields. iFLYTEK was listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2008 (stock code: 002230). iFLYTEK's intelligent speech and artificial intelligence technologies such as speech synthesis, speech recognition, speech evaluation, and natural language processing, represents the top level in the world. iFLYTEK has occupied more than 70% of Chinese speech industry market share. Meanwhile, iFLYTEK provides speech core technology for more than 2,000 companies in the whole industry and has launched the world's first "iFLYTEK voice cloud" platform, which provides intelligent speech interaction capability for mobile internet industry(currently there are more than 80,000 project partners and more than 700 million end-users, promoting the application of intelligent speech and artificial intelligence technology into education, mobile phones, automotive, appliance and other industries, serving millions of households. For more information, visit http://www.iflytek.com/en/.

About CEVA, Inc. CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac up to 4x4) and serial storage (SATA and SAS). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

