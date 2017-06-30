Tenorshare ReiBoot Supports Fixing Any iOS 11 Stuck Issues Very Well

Apple brought a surprise last week rolling out iOS 11 betas including iOS 11 Beta 2, iOS 11 Beta 1, and iOS 11 Public Beta. Many iPhone iPad users have jumped the gun to taste this newly updated beta version and found it is a nasty surprise. Quite a few frustrating iOS 11 stuck issues happen when upgrading downgrading iOS 11 beta. That's why Tenorshare ReiBoot comes as an outstanding repair tool to repair iOS 11 beta stuck in recovery mode, Apple logo, reboot loop, white screen, black screen, etc.

Apple has made great effort to redesign this iOS beta with a ton of improvements aimed to make iOS easier and more wonderful for users. But each coin has two sides. A little bug or two is always inevitably followed with this most advanced operating system. Recovery mode, DFU mode, Apple logo, reboot loop, etc. stuck issues have annoyed many upgrade/downgrade users. To fix those various stuck problems, Tenorshare team has improved ReiBoot to troubleshoot iPhone/iPad/iPod stuck now!

ReiBoot, which refers to "reboot iOS device," is a super-handy iOS repair tool to fix all kinds of iOS 11 stuck issues both for newbies and veterans. iPhone 7/7 plus/6s/6s plus/6 plus can be repaired back to normal instantly with only one-click if it gets stuck during iOS 11 setup.

Highlighted Features of Tenorshare ReiBoot:

Price and Availability: Tenorshare ReiBoot is compatible with iOS 11 and iTunes 12.6 and lower versions and now available at the Tenorshare official website. The general version is FREE. Suppose your iOS device is stuck in a serious issue and needs a deep repair, you can switch into ReiBoot Pro which costs $29.95 .

About Tenorshare: Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a global leader in repairing iOS. Its ReiBoot is the most popular iOS repair software. It provides other tools including data recovery, system repair, and system optimization. Information: http://www.tenorshare.com/.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/m8gdfYt59KE

