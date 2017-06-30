LiveSafe Announces 2017 Award Winners at IACLEA

LiveSafe, the world's leading mobile safety communications platform, today announced Carson Newman University, Duke University, Georgia Tech, University of Delaware and University of Mississippi as 2017 Customer Excellence Award winners. The awards were presented at a private event Friday during the 59th Annual Conference and Exposition of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA).

"Safety and security of students, faculty and staff on college campuses is more important than ever and we are proud to highlight the success of each of this year's winners," said Carolyn Parent, CEO, LiveSafe. "Our mission at LiveSafe is to make the country safer by empowering people to have a say in their safety and security and these schools are setting the standard for others to follow."

The LiveSafe Customer Award recognizes institutions that demonstrate an active commitment towards improving safety and risk prevention in their communities. Highlights of the 2017 winners include:

Carson-Newman University - For their consistent use of LiveSafe as their broadcast messaging platform and for the successful use of the platform on campus this past fall as two students sent in suicide information anonymously.

Duke University - For their continued engagement and outreach to the community in addition to the successful download campaign setting the standard for all to follow.

Georgia Technical Institute - For the creative use of the LiveSafe platform and creation of the GTPD application where the Police Department can access resources while on foot.

Ole Miss/University of Mississippi - For the strong IT involvement with integrating the University Active Directory with the LiveSafe platform. For their unique download campaign, the prizes, and engagement within the community.

University of Delaware - For its unique and creative #Copline Bling music video campaign. Produced by the University of Delaware Police Department and University of Delaware Communications & Public Affairs, the video promotes awareness of the LiveSafe app to its campus community. https://youtu.be/7i7WGzB7w1E

LiveSafe also participated in IACLEA as an exhibitor and donated 25oz aluminum water bottles for attendees at the Women Members Lunch. This year's annual IACLEA conference was held in Milwaukee, WI and attracted more than 400 campus public safety experts.

