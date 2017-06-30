EXFO Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2017

Sales reach USD58.5 million Bookings attain USD63.7 million , book to bill ratio of 1.09 Adjusted EBITDA totals USD2.3 million Cost savings from restructuring of USD8.0 million expected in FY 2018

QUEBEC CITY, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO, TSX: EXF), the network test, monitoring and analytics experts, reported today financial results for the third quarter ended May 31, 2017 .

Sales reached USD58.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to USD60.9 million in the third quarter of 2016 and USD60.0 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Bookings attained USD63.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to USD59.7 million in the same period last year and USD55.9 million in the second quarter of 2017. The company's book-to-bill ratio was 1.09 in the third quarter of 2017.

Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* amounted to 58.0% of sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 60.8% in the third quarter of 2016 and 61.7% in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding restructuring charges of USD1.6 million or 2.7% of sales, gross margin would have amounted to 60.7% in the third quarter of 2017.

IFRS net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 totaled USD4.3 million , or US$0.08 per share, compared to net earnings of USD0.9 million , or US$0.02 per share, in the same period last year and net earnings of US$1 .0 million, or US$0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2017. IFRS net loss in the third quarter of 2017 included USD3.6 million in after-tax restructuring expenses, US$0 .9 million in after-tax amortization of intangible assets, USD0.4 million in stock-based compensation costs and a foreign exchange gain of USD1.7 million .

Adjusted EBITDA* totaled USD2.3 million , or 3.9% of sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to US$5 .3 million, or 8.7% of sales, in the third quarter of 2016 and USD4.9 million , or 8.1% of sales, in the second quarter of 2017.

At the beginning of March, EXFO acquired UK-based Ontology Systems for a consideration of USD7.7 million , net of cash acquired, plus an earnout estimated at USD1.4 million based on future sales.

In early May, EXFO announced a restructuring plan to streamline its monitoring solutions portfolio. This plan, which resulted in USD3.8 million of restructuring charges in the third quarter of 2017, is expected to generate annual cost savings of USD8.0 million .

"Although bookings were robust at USD63.7 million , the timing of orders and necessity to rebuild backlog affected our financial results in the third quarter of 2017," said Philippe Morin , EXFO's Chief Executive Officer. "Looking at the bigger picture, we continued capturing market share in optical and high-speed Ethernet testing in the field, data centers and labs as reflected by sales and bookings growth of 6.2% and 4.2% nine months into the fiscal year. We also addressed an underperforming product line within our monitoring solutions portfolio and fined-tuned our go-to-market strategy to sharpen our focus and enhance profitability. We should begin benefitting from our restructuring efforts in the fourth quarter, but the full impact will be felt in fiscal 2018."

Selected Financial Information (In thousands of US dollars)

Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 Physical-layer sales $ 41,007 $ 38,038 $ 42,074 Protocol-layer sales 17,678 22,097 19,260 Foreign exchange losses on forward exchange contracts (180) (105) (438) Total sales $ 58,505 $ 60,030 $ 60,896 Physical-layer bookings $ 47,157 $ 34,031 $ 41,797 Protocol-layer bookings 16,691 21,992 18,389 Foreign exchange losses on forward exchange contracts (180) (105) (438) Total bookings $ 63,668 $ 55,918 $ 59,748 Book-to-bill ratio (bookings/sales) 1.09 0.93 0.98 Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* $ 33,950 $ 37,041 $ 37,016 58.0% 61.7% 60.8% Other selected information: IFRS net earnings (loss) $ (4,304) $ 1,008 $ 919 Amortization of intangible assets $ 1,046 $ 768 $ 294 Stock-based compensation costs $ 372 $ 353 $ 386 Restructuring charges $ 3,813 $ - $ - Net income tax effect of the above items $ (357) $ (162) $ (31) Foreign exchange (gain) loss $ (1,725) $ 272 $ 957 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 2,300 $ 4,875 $ 5,301

Operating Expenses Selling and administrative expenses totaled USD22.6 million , or 38.6% of sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to USD20.8 million , or 34.2% of sales, in the same period last year and USD21.3 million , or 35.4% of sales, in the second quarter of 2017.

Net R&D expenses totaled USD13.3 million , or 22.7% of sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to US$11.3 million, or 18.6% of sales, in the third quarter of 2016 and USD11.3 million , or 18.8% of sales, in the second quarter of 2017.

EXFO recorded USD3.8 million of restructuring charges in the third quarter of fiscal 2017, of which USD1.6 million (2.7% of sales) was included in cost of sales, USD0.9 million (1.6% of sales) in selling and administrative expenses and USD1.3 million (2.2% of sales) in net R&D expenses.

Third-Quarter Highlights

Business Outlook EXFO forecasts sales between USD58.0 million and USD63.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, while IFRS net results are expected to range between a loss of US$0.03 per share and earnings of US$0.01 per share. IFRS net results include US$0.03 per share in after-tax amortization of intangible assets, after-tax restructuring charges and stock-based compensation costs as well as an anticipated foreign exchange loss of US$0.04 per share.

This outlook was established by management based on existing backlog as of the date of this news release, expected bookings for the remaining of the quarter, exchange rates as of the day of this news release, as well as the preliminary allocation of the fair value of the total consideration for the acquisition of Ontology Partners Limited.

Conference Call and Webcast EXFO will host a conference call today at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) to review third quarter results for fiscal 2017. To listen to the conference call and participate in the question period via telephone, dial 1-323-794-2093. Please take note the following participant passcode will be required: 1063188. Germain Lamonde , Executive Chairman, Philippe Morin , Chief Executive Officer, and Pierre Plamondon , CPA, Vice-President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the event until 8:00 p.m. on July 6, 2017 . The replay number is 1-719-457-0820 and the required participant passcode is 1063188. The audio Webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on EXFO's Website at www.EXFO.com, under the Investors section.

About EXFO EXFO develops smarter network test, monitoring and analytics solutions for the world's leading communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers and webscale companies. Since 1985, we've worked side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center, boardroom and beyond to pioneer essential technology and methods for each phase of the network lifecycle. Our portfolio of test orchestration and real-time 3D analytics solutions turn complex into simple and deliver business-critical insights from the network, service and subscriber dimensions. Most importantly, we help our customers flourish in a rapidly transforming industry where "good enough" testing, monitoring and analytics just aren't good enough anymore-they never were for us, anyway. For more information, visit EXFO.com and follow us on the EXFO Blog.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition. Words such as may, expect, believe, plan, anticipate, intend, could, estimate, continue, or similar expressions or the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events and circumstances are considered forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements due to various factors including, but not limited to, macroeconomic uncertainty as well as capital spending and network deployment levels in the telecommunications industry (including our ability to quickly adapt cost structures with anticipated levels of business and our ability to manage inventory levels with market demand); future economic, competitive, financial and market conditions; consolidation in the global telecommunications test and service assurance industry and increased competition among vendors; capacity to adapt our future product offering to future technological changes; limited visibility with regards to timing and nature of customer orders; longer sales cycles for complex systems involving customers' acceptances delaying revenue recognition; fluctuating exchange rates; concentration of sales; timely release and market acceptance of our new products and other upcoming products; our ability to successfully expand international operations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; and the retention of key technical and management personnel. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Other risk factors that may affect our future performance and operations are detailed in our Annual Report, on Form 20-F, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities commissions. We believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, but we cannot assure that the expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document. Unless required by law or applicable regulations, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this document.

*Non-IFRS Measures EXFO provides non-IFRS measures (gross margin before depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA) as supplemental information regarding its operational performance. The company uses these measures for the purpose of evaluating historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These measures also help the company to plan and forecast for future periods as well as to make operational and strategic decisions. EXFO believes that providing this information, in addition to IFRS measures, allows investors to see the company's results through the eyes of management, and to better understand its historical and future financial performance.

The presentation of this additional information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS. Therefore, the information may not necessarily be comparable to that of other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Gross margin before depreciation and amortization represents sales less cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation costs, restructuring charges, and foreign exchange gain or loss.

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net earnings (loss), in thousands of US dollars:

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) As at May 31, 2017 As at August 31, 2016 Assets Current assets Cash $ 34,373 $ 43,208 Short-term investments 3,337 4,087 Accounts receivable Trade 41,358 42,993 Other 2,107 2,474 Income taxes and tax credits recoverable 5,090 4,208 Inventories 32,124 33,004 Prepaid expenses 3,781 3,099 122,170 133,073 Tax credits recoverable 33,718 34,594 Property, plant and equipment 36,718 35,978 Intangible assets 11,969 3,391 Goodwill 32,756 21,928 Deferred income tax assets 6,705 8,240 Other assets 455 589 $ 244,491 $ 237,793 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 41,966 $ 37,174 Provisions 296 299 Income taxes payable 610 971 Deferred revenue 11,556 9,486 54,428 47,930 Deferred revenue 6,211 5,530 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,720 2,857 Other liabilities 31 75 63,390 56,392 Shareholders' equity Share capital 90,376 85,516 Contributed surplus 17,721 18,150 Retained earnings 126,316 126,309 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53,312) (48,574) 181,101 181,401 $ 244,491 $ 237,793

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of US dollars)

As at May 31, 2017

As at August 31, 2016

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

34,373

$

43,208

Short-term investments

3,337

4,087

Accounts receivable

Trade

41,358

42,993

Other

2,107

2,474

Income taxes and tax credits recoverable

5,090

4,208

Inventories

32,124

33,004

Prepaid expenses

3,781

3,099

122,170

133,073

Tax credits recoverable

33,718

34,594

Property, plant and equipment

36,718

35,978

Intangible assets

11,969

3,391

Goodwill

32,756

21,928

Deferred income tax assets

6,705

8,240

Other assets

455

589

$

244,491

$

237,793

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

41,966

$

37,174

Provisions

296

299

Income taxes payable

610

971

Deferred revenue

11,556

9,486

54,428

47,930

Deferred revenue

6,211

5,530

Deferred income tax liabilities

2,720

2,857

Other liabilities

31

75

63,390

56,392

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

90,376

85,516

Contributed surplus

17,721

18,150

Retained earnings

126,316

126,309

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(53,312)

(48,574)

181,101

181,401

$

244,491

$

237,793

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data) Three months Nine months Three months Nine months ended ended ended ended May 31, 2017 May 31, 2017 May 31, 2016 May 31, 2016 Sales $ 58,505 $ 180,320 $ 60,896 $ 169,725 Cost of sales (1) 24,555 70,357 23,880 62,921 Selling and administrative 22,572 65,422 20,798 60,615 Net research and development 13,263 35,841 11,303 31,398 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,029 2,894 958 2,857 Amortization of intangible assets 1,046 2,241 294 880 Interest and other (income) expense 57 28 (309) (716) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,725) (1,965) 957 (454) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (2,292) 5,502 3,015 12,224 Income taxes 2,012 5,495 2,096 5,576 Net earnings (loss) for the period $ (4,304) $ 7 $ 919 $ 6,648 Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08) $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding (000s) 54,593 54,328 53,940 53,894 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000s) 54,593 55,479 54,813 54,655 (1) The cost of sales is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months

Nine months

Three months

Nine months

ended

ended

ended

ended

May 31, 2017

May 31, 2017

May 31, 2016

May 31, 2016

Sales

$

58,505

$

180,320

$

60,896

$

169,725

Cost of sales (1)

24,555

70,357

23,880

62,921

Selling and administrative

22,572

65,422

20,798

60,615

Net research and development

13,263

35,841

11,303

31,398

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,029

2,894

958

2,857

Amortization of intangible assets

1,046

2,241

294

880

Interest and other (income) expense

57

28

(309)

(716)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,725)

(1,965)

957

(454)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(2,292)

5,502

3,015

12,224

Income taxes

2,012

5,495

2,096

5,576

Net earnings (loss) for the period

$

(4,304)

$

7

$

919

$

6,648

Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.08)

$

0.00

$

0.02

$

0.12

Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding (000s)

54,593

54,328

53,940

53,894

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000s)

54,593

55,479

54,813

54,655

(1) The cost of sales is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands of US dollars) Three months Nine months Three months Nine months ended ended ended ended May 31, 2017 May 31, 2017 May 31, 2016 May 31, 2016 Net earnings (loss) for the period $ (4,304) $ 7 $ 919 $ 6,648 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net earnings Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,568) (4,766) 5,488 775 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings Unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts (127) (362) 1,045 825 Reclassification of realized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts in net earnings 39 359 666 2,383 Deferred income tax effect of gains/losses on forward exchange contracts 39 31 (434) (824) Other comprehensive income (loss) (2,617) (4,738) 6,765 3,159 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (6,921) $ (4,731) $ 7,684 $ 9,807

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands of US dollars)

Three months

Nine months

Three months

Nine months

ended

ended

ended

ended

May 31, 2017

May 31, 2017

May 31, 2016

May 31, 2016

Net earnings (loss) for the period

$

(4,304)

$

7

$

919

$

6,648

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(2,568)

(4,766)

5,488

775

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

Unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts

(127)

(362)

1,045

825

Reclassification of realized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts in net earnings

39

359

666

2,383

Deferred income tax effect of gains/losses on forward exchange contracts

39

31

(434)

(824)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,617)

(4,738)

6,765

3,159

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

(6,921)

$

(4,731)

$

7,684

$

9,807

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (in thousands of US dollars) Nine months ended May 31, 2016 Share capital Contributed surplus Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total shareholders' equity Balance as at September 1, 2015 $ 86,045 $ 17,778 $ 117,409 $ (52,005) $ 169,227 Redemption of share capital (457) 55 - - (402) Reclassification of stock-based compensation costs 1,238 (1,238) - - - Stock-based compensation costs - 1,040 - - 1,040 Net earnings for the period - - 6,648 - 6,648 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - 775 775 Changes in unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts, net of deferred income taxes of $824 - - - 2,384 2,384 Total comprehensive income for the period 9,807 Balance as at May 31, 2016 $ 86,826 $ 17,635 $ 124,057 $ (48,846) $ 179,672 Nine months ended May 31, 2017 Share capital Contributed surplus Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total shareholders' equity Balance as at September 1, 2016 $ 85,516 $ 18,150 $ 126,309 $ (48,574) $ 181,401 Issuance of share capital 3,490 - - - 3,490 Reclassification of stock-based compensation costs 1,370 (1,370) - - - Stock-based compensation costs - 941 - - 941 Net earnings for the period - - 7 - 7 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - (4,766) (4,766) Changes in unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts, net of deferred income taxes of $31 - - - 28 28 Total comprehensive loss for the period (4,731) Balance as at May 31, 2017 $ 90,376 $ 17,721 $ 126,316 $ (53,312) $ 181,101

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(in thousands of US dollars)

Nine months ended May 31, 2016

Share capital

Contributed surplus

Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Total shareholders' equity

Balance as at September 1, 2015

$

86,045

$

17,778

$

117,409

$

(52,005)

$

169,227

Redemption of share capital

(457)

55

-

-

(402)

Reclassification of stock-based compensation costs

1,238

(1,238)

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation costs

-

1,040

-

-

1,040

Net earnings for the period

-

-

6,648

-

6,648

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

775

775

Changes in unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts, net of deferred income taxes of $824

-

-

-

2,384

2,384

Total comprehensive income for the period

9,807

Balance as at May 31, 2016

$

86,826

$

17,635

$

124,057

$

(48,846)

$

179,672

Nine months ended May 31, 2017

Share capital

Contributed surplus

Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Total shareholders' equity

Balance as at September 1, 2016

$

85,516

$

18,150

$

126,309

$

(48,574)

$

181,401

Issuance of share capital

3,490

-

-

-

3,490

Reclassification of stock-based compensation costs

1,370

(1,370)

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation costs

-

941

-

-

941

Net earnings for the period

-

-

7

-

7

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(4,766)

(4,766)

Changes in unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts, net of deferred income taxes of $31

-

-

-

28

28

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(4,731)

Balance as at May 31, 2017

$

90,376

$

17,721

$

126,316

$

(53,312)

$

181,101

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended May 31, 2017 Nine months ended May 31, 2017 Three months ended May 31, 2016 Nine months ended May 31, 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the period $ (4,304) $ 7 $ 919 $ 6,648 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash Stock-based compensation costs 372 983 386 1,076 Depreciation and amortization 2,075 5,135 1,252 3,737 Deferred revenue 79 3,026 1,203 4,876 Deferred income taxes 704 1,163 611 1,285 Changes in foreign exchange gain/loss (524) (955) 626 (333) (1,598) 9,359 4,997 17,289 Changes in non-cash operating items Accounts receivable (901) 1,701 (5,887) 3,394 Income taxes and tax credits (842) (1,232) (301) 632 Inventories 315 (9) (759) (6,627) Prepaid expenses (863) (761) (452) (418) Other assets (103) (127) - 203 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, provisions and other liabilities 1,169 1,756 4,670 6,347 (2,823) 10,687 2,268 20,820 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to short-term investments (2,571) (2,887) (3,109) (3,130) Proceeds from disposal and maturity of short-term investments 3,298 3,596 - 501 Purchases of capital assets (2,555) (5,448) (1,138) (3,374) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (7,479) (12,479) ‒ ‒ (9,307) (17,218) (4,247) (6,003) Cash flows from financing activities Bank loan - - - 468 Repayment of long-term debt (1,480) (1,480) - - Redemption of share capital - - (215) (402) (1,480) (1,480) (215) 66 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (360) (824) 1,049 1,526 Change in cash (13,970) (8,835) (1,145) 16,409 Cash - Beginning of the period 48,343 43,208 43,418 25,864 Cash - End of the period $ 34,373 $ 34,373 $ 42,273 $ 42,273

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of US dollars)

Three months ended May 31, 2017

Nine months ended May 31, 2017

Three months ended May 31, 2016

Nine months ended May 31, 2016

Cash flows from operating activities

Net earnings (loss) for the period

$

(4,304)

$

7

$

919

$

6,648

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Stock-based compensation costs

372

983

386

1,076

Depreciation and amortization

2,075

5,135

1,252

3,737

Deferred revenue

79

3,026

1,203

4,876

Deferred income taxes

704

1,163

611

1,285

Changes in foreign exchange gain/loss

(524)

(955)

626

(333)

(1,598)

9,359

4,997

17,289

Changes in non-cash operating items

Accounts receivable

(901)

1,701

(5,887)

3,394

Income taxes and tax credits

(842)

(1,232)

(301)

632

Inventories

315

(9)

(759)

(6,627)

Prepaid expenses

(863)

(761)

(452)

(418)

Other assets

(103)

(127)

-

203

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, provisions and other liabilities

1,169

1,756

4,670

6,347

(2,823)

10,687

2,268

20,820

Cash flows from investing activities

Additions to short-term investments

(2,571)

(2,887)

(3,109)

(3,130)

Proceeds from disposal and maturity of short-term investments

3,298

3,596

-

501

Purchases of capital assets

(2,555)

(5,448)

(1,138)

(3,374)

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(7,479)

(12,479)

‒

‒

(9,307)

(17,218)

(4,247)

(6,003)

Cash flows from financing activities

Bank loan

-

-

-

468

Repayment of long-term debt

(1,480)

(1,480)

-

-

Redemption of share capital

-

-

(215)

(402)

(1,480)

(1,480)

(215)

66

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

(360)

(824)

1,049

1,526

Change in cash

(13,970)

(8,835)

(1,145)

16,409

Cash - Beginning of the period

48,343

43,208

43,418

25,864

Cash - End of the period

$

34,373

$

34,373

$

42,273

$

42,273

