To Celebrate New Gigabit Internet Speeds, Comcast and Aerial Sports League Will Host First-Ever Drone “Drag Racing” Event

Comcast, which now offers XfinityÂ Gigabit Internet speeds, has teamed up with Aerial Sports League , the leader in drone sports, games and entertainment, to host The California Drone Speed Challenge which brings California's top pilots together for a series of drone drag races to determine who is the fastest pilot in the state.

"We wanted to do something spectacular to promote the new Gigabit Internet speeds we are bringing to our California customers," said Elaine Barden, Comcast California's Regional Vice President, Residential Sales and Marketing. "Drone racing, which is so thrilling and is rapidly becoming one of the world's top spectator sports, is such an ideal way to celebrate the blazing fast speeds we're now bringing to our customers."

A $10,000 prize purse and ultimate bragging rights are up for grabs as 16 of the fastest pilots in California gather for a drone drag-race showdown along the "Twisted Â¼ Mile" at the ASL dSports World Arena, located within the historic Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

On behalf of the winning pilot, Comcast will make a donation to Girls in Tech (GIT), a global non-profit focused on engagement, education and empowerment of girls and women who are passionate about technology.

"This will be the first-of-its-kind high-speed, high-stakes drag race showdown to determine who is the fastest drone pilot in California," said Marque Cornblatt, CEO of Aerial Sports League. "This will be the fastest, most exciting test of speed, skill and human reflexes in California."

The California Drone Speed Challenge promises to shine a positive light on drones as a force for good - not only in the exciting world of aerial sports, but also in STEM education and community outreach programs throughout California.

Credentialed members of the press are welcome to attend; however, the event will not be open to the general public. For additional information, or to gain media access, please contact Joan Hammel, Comcast, 925-519-4874 or joan_hammel@comcast.com, or Monica England, Aerial Sports League, 858-518-3809 or monica@aerialsports.tv

Comcast Gigabit Internet Speeds

In late May, Comcast announced that it launched a new internet service that will deliver speeds up to 1 Gigabit-per-second (Gbps) to residential customers throughout most of California. These speeds will be among the fastest and most widely available in the region and include access to the nation's largest Wi-Fi network of more than 17 million hotspots. Combined with the company's recently launched Xfinity xFi platform, a new and personalized home Wi-Fi experience, Comcast is giving California customers the fastest speeds, the best coverage, and ultimate Wi-Fi control in their homes.

Comcast's new 1 Gigabit internet service will use DOCSIS 3.1 technology to deliver the speeds over the existing communications lines that are already in most people's homes. To enjoy the service, all customers need to do is install a new DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. New and current customers in California can visit Xfinity.com/gig to learn about the new service and request additional information.

The everyday price for 1 Gigabit service in California is $159.95, without a contract. The company will also test a $109.99 per month promotional price. Additional prices and promotions may be tested in the future. Pricing for current customers with a contract will vary.

About Aerial Sports League

The Aerial Sports League (ASL) is a worldwide leader in drone sports, entertainment and media. Since 2012, the ASL team has been creating and promoting drone sports, and has been a cornerstone of the drone sports community. ASL has hosted 650,000 spectators at live events since 2015, has earned over 8.5 million video views and over 50,000 social media followers. ASL pioneered fun-based drone education and has taught thousands of new pilots to build & fly drones through events, meetups and STEM education programs. ASL is currently developing dSports World, a full-time drone sports entertainment destination. ASL is represented by William Morris Endeavor and more information is available at www.AerialSports.tv.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. VisitÂ www.comcastcorporation.comÂ for more information.

* The new 1 Gig service mentioned in this press release will not yet be available in: Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, portions of Los Gatos, Rio Vista, Lodi, Ukiah, Willits, Mendocino, Fort Bragg, Citrus Heights, Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, McClellan Air Force Base, Rancho Cordova, Cool/Georgetown, Sutter Creek, Amador City, Amador City (San Andreas), Angels Camp, Arnold, Jackson, Plymouth, Lathrop, Manteca, Sonora and Tuolumne County.