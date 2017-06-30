Digital Transformation in the Indian Telecom Sector, 2016

Frost & Sullivan (F&S) determines digital enterprise transformation as a set of activities that will reform business processes, empower stakeholders and provide new revenue models using digital technologies (such as Social Media, Mobility, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud technologies, IoT & Automation, and Cyber Security) and by embracing new digital avenues. In the National Digital enterprise readiness Index survey, F&S has extensively covered the adoption of these digital technologies in transforming the business and creating new opportunities for growth. Read the full report http www.reportlinker.com p04948736 Digital Transformation in the Indian Telecom Sector.html Enterprise social networks are leveraged to enable formal and informal interactions within and outside an enterprise, thereby ensuring uniform and transparent communication. In telecom, social media is used as the customer communication channel and engagement tool to understand their core issues, and in background, run data analytics to know consumer behaviors. About 90% of the telecom operators use social media for customer sentiments analysis, customer engagement, and loyalty programs. Enterprises are embracing BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices, part of enterprise mobility) to enable the use of personal devices and the concept of work anytime anywhere to improve employee efficiency and effectiveness. In the customer first world, mobile has been at the center stage and the business models are coined to collect data and give the customer a uniform Omni channel experience. Analytics enables unleashing the power of internal and external data gathered from various mediums through data discovery and visualization and advanced analytics. Enterprise cloud allows a company to leverage cloud computing for critical as well as non critical applications, thereby ensuring business agility, collaboration, and long term cost savings. Telecom ISPs have invested substantially in bandwidth infrastructure currently concentrating on increasing the connectivity speed. Telcos also serve as sell through for cloud services, and play an important role in the digital transformation of other sectors. The network services are bundled with cloud and packaged together. Connection between various cloud DCs is free. Automating Business Support Systems (BSS) and Operating support systems (OSS) will be the foundation of the network of the future. This would help BSS and OSS to respond to automatically to service and resource events, reduce risk, and work faster. Automating these services creates 2 3 times of savings during the short term. Read the full report http www.reportlinker.com p04948736 Digital Transformation in the Indian Telecom Sector.html About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need instantly, in one place. http www.reportlinker.com Contact Clare clare reportlinker.com US (339) 368 6001 Intl 1 339 368 6001

