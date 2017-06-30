Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Are Made for Summer; Smartphone Use Spikes in the Summer According to New Survey

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.Â Samsung Electronics America, Inc. reveals results from a new survey around smartphone use during the summer. In a survey of 1,000 smartphone owners, Samsung found smartphone use increases 42 percent during the summer. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 are designed to fit the needs of consumers looking to make the most of the season making them the ideal companions for summer experiences. To celebrate the season of adventure, entertainment and memories, Samsung today launches the "Made for Summer" campaign, kicking off consumer and product experiences.

Summer Ready Sixty-one percent of smartphone users are worried about how well their phone is protected from water, sand, dust, and other elements. In fact, more than a quarter of smartphone users (27 percent) have damaged their smartphone while participating in summertime activities. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are designed to endure the enticing elements of the outdoors. Both smartphones are rated IP68 water and dust resistant1 to withstand anything summer throws at you. Or you throw at it.

Summer Memories

Americans are less "selfie-centered" than commonly believed with 84 percent saying they would rather take a group shot of family and friends than a selfie to capture the ideal summer moment. For all the group shots and selfies of summer, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ feature Samsung's most advanced smartphone camera2 for professional level photos regardless of light, focus or motion. The rear camera features a bright F1.7 lens and large 1.4 Âµm pixels to capture more light when there's not enough around, so you can get amazing shots - even at night. Both devices also feature an enhanced Smart Auto Focus on the front-facing camera that tracks every face in frame so all your shots stay sharp and in focus, even when you're on the go.

Smartphone cameras are driving consumer behavior with 32 percent of those surveyed noting they are more likely to participate in a summertime activity if they have good photo-taking opportunities. So you don't have to worry about running out of space, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ support expandable storage cards (up to 256GB4) to store all of your favorite summer photos and videos.

Entertainment

Summer brings the best of entertainment. Now, you can binge on (or off) the beach with all day battery life3 on the first ever Mobile HDR Premium certified smartphone5. The expansive Infinity Display stretches from edge to edge to maximize your view. The Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display brings films and shows, games and images to life in vivid detail, so you can watch them the way they were meant to be seen.

Meet Bixby

Bixby, Samsung's intelligent interface, is built into the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ to be your helpful summer companion with a new way to interact with your phone using voice, text and touch. With Bixby, you can use the camera to identify landmarks, translate foreign languages or shop for products online right from the phone6 during your summer travels. With 54 percent of consumers responding they have already taken a summer landscape photo this season, Bixby can help inspire discovery of unfamiliar places and destinations. Bixby's upcoming voice-control capabilities will allow for easy navigation of your phone's apps, services and settings with a mix of voice and touch commands.

In its survey, Samsung found people are so passionate about using their phone that 39 percent have already shared a photo from the beach this year. For those seeking additional inspiration this season, Samsung is launching a series of consumer programs and activities across the country to help Americans get the most from their Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ during the summer months.

Galaxy Studios and Samsung 837

Today, Samsung begins the roll-out of its Galaxy Studios with the opening of the pop-up experience in Dallas at Stonebriar Centre. Galaxy Studios will give consumers access to product experiences, interactive activities, summer parties and events - all of which will debut summer-themed content created with Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ phones. There are plans for Galaxy Studio pop-ups in Washington D.C. , San Francisco , Los Angeles and Chicago throughout the summer.

Samsung is bringing its "Made for Summer" campaign to life at Samsung 837 - Samsung's technology playground and cultural destination in New York City's Meatpacking District. From June 29 through Labor Day weekend, Samsung is collaborating with artists, visionaries, storytellers and innovators to build weekly programming for consumers to experience within Samsung 837, which will be transformed into the ultimate summer destination complete with cabanas and a rooftop beach. Country star Sam Hunt is kicking off the "Live at 837" concert series on June 29th. In addition to live musical performances, other experiences will include photography workshops, run clubs and sunset rooftop screenings, all designed to empower consumers to capture, create and share their favorite summer moments using Samsung's latest technology, including the Galaxy S8/S8+.

Please visit www.samsung.com/837 for the full Made for Summer Series schedule.

For more information on the Galaxy S8/8+, please visit www.samsung.com/us/explore/galaxy-s8/.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation.

1 Water resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes; rinse residue/dry after wet. 2 Compared to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge camera. 3 Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application-usage patterns. 4 MicroSD/local SIM cards, sold separately. 5 Mobile HDR Premium as certified by the UHD Alliance. 6 Service ability may vary by country.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J. , Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today's technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America's fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About Samsung 837 Located at 837 Washington Street in New York City's Meatpacking District, Samsung 837 is the first of its kind technology playground and cultural destination for consumers, creators, tech enthusiasts and community members. A physical manifestation of the Samsung Brand, 837 is a flagship experience center at the convergence of humanity and technology that underscores how Samsung's full portfolio of signature services and technology - ranging from mobile devices to home appliances - can make your life better.

