InBody Announces Integration with MYZONE to Bring Biometric Data to Gym-Goers

CERRITOS, Calif.Â InBody, a global leader in professional body composition analysis, announced its integration with MYZONE, an accurate, in club heart rate monitoring system that rewards a user's effort. MYZONE will feature InBody biometrics like percent body fat, skeletal muscle mass, body water and basal metabolic rate on its platform, allowing facilities with both programs the ability to offer members more accessibility to their individual data.

"It's important to note the number of calories burned during a workout, but many people forget to look at the other numbers associated with an intense workout," said Dan Park , InBody Director of Sales. "Being able to see an increase in muscle mass and a decrease in percent body fat are equally important to gym-goers. With our MYZONE partnership, users can track their progress and measure trends over time. They can also see their heart rate and workout intensity for that day."

"As a company, we pride ourselves on delivering the most accurate heart rate information to the commercial fitness industry," said Mike Leveque , Chief Operating Officer of MyZone. "Integrating with InBody was a natural fit because it allows us to provide our clients with informative biometric data as they work toward their goals."

MYZONE uses live heart rate tracking, smartphone based gamification, and social media to track, incentivize and keep users accountable to the effort they apply during a workout. Users can also upload exercise data wirelessly inside and outside of a MYZONE enabled facility. This data can be accessible to a user, trainer and club owner, and can be viewed anywhere in the world.

About InBody: InBody is a global leader in professional body composition analysis. Found in over 60 countries, InBody continues to push the boundaries of standard biometric measurements with innovative solutions that focus on ease of use and utility. Learn more at www.inbody.com.

About MYZONE MYZONE is a wearable fitness technology company that develops accurate wearable technology, to provide engaging and motivational experiences to support behaviour change that make exercise habits stick. MYZONE is currently represented in 4,000 facilities in 35 countries and was recently recognized as the Best Overall Wearable at the 2016 Wearable Technology Show. For more information, visit http://www.myzone.org/ .

