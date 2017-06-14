Pragmatic's RP1Cloud VaaS now offers connectivity between standards-based video endpoints and Skype for Business users

ORLANDO, FL , June 14, 2017 PRNewswire Â INFOCOMM Pragmatic is pleased to announce an enhanced offering for its customers and partners.Â Pragmatic's RP1Cloud, its Polycom Powered Video as a Service (VaaS) solution, can bridge standards based video endpoints plus Skype for Business on prem and online users into the same meeting.Â These capabilities are made possible through Polycom's infrastructure technology, which Pragmatic hosts in their own cloud.Â

Standards-based and Skype for Business users can connect into the same meeting by following familiar Skype workflows. Users can schedule and join meetings through Outlook and all attendees can join calls easily. The integration also features bi-directional content sharing; any member of an RP1Cloud meeting, whether joining from Skype for Business or another video endpoint, can share their screen and content with other meeting members.

Pragmatic is committed to delivering the best VaaS solution in the market and has worked closely with Polycom, and its extended partner community, to understand the demands of the customer markets in which they operate.

"Pragmatic's VaaS offering is a great example of how Polycom works with partners to meet the varied needs of customers in the growing market for video solutions," said Mary McDowell , CEO of Polycom.

Pragmatic has built this service with their channel partner base in mind. "We feel this is a significant development for all of our channel partners who can offer their customers a hosted VaaS solution that allows customers to connect Skype for Business and non-Skype for Business calls into the same meeting. This VaaS solution can uniquely bring together organizations that have both Skype for Business on-premises and online users," said James Baskin , CEO at Pragmatic.

About Pragmatic Pragmatic was founded in 2007 to bring new collaboration solutions to the global business market. Over the last decade, we've built a diverse customer base comprised of thousands of businesses representing all sizes and vertical markets. Operating as a facilities-based conferencing services provider, we pride ourselves on innovation and a commitment to customer satisfaction unparalleled in the collaboration space. Pragmatic developed RP1Cloud in partnership with Polycom, as the only Global Polycom Powered Video as a Service (VaaS) solution available in the market today. Focused on world class video quality, RP1Cloud is a cloud video solution that allows video and audio conference attendees to choose their device, from video endpoint to browser, Skype client to mobile phone. Visit www.rp1cloud.com or connect with us on Twitter.

